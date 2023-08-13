Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks Liverpool's deal with Brighton for Moises Caicedo, with reports saying Chelsea are still interested in the midfielder. (0:39)

Chelsea are ready to break the British transfer record for the second time this year after proposing a £115 million ($146m) deal to sign Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo, sources have told ESPN.

The precise structure of an agreement is still being discussed but Chelsea have indicated they would improve upon the £111m fee Liverpool offered Brighton for Caicedo on Friday.

Sources have confirmed to ESPN that the 21-year-old made it clear he wanted to move to Stamford Bridge even after Liverpool agreed terms with Brighton.

And having negotiated with Brighton for much of the summer -- seeing multiple offers rejected, the most recent totalling £80m -- Chelsea are now closing in on a deal which, including add-ons, will surpass the £106.8m they paid Benfica for Enzo Fernández in January.

Sources have told ESPN the deal is not finalised but expectations are growing that an agreement is getting closer.

Chelsea pulled out of a move to sign United States international Tyler Adams from Leeds amid a disagreement over the payment structure surrounding his £20m release clause and they decided instead to use that money to aid the pursuit of other options.

Caicedo, who will sign a lengthy contract if a move is agreed, has been new head coach Mauricio Pochettino's No. 1 target all summer. Pochettino told ESPN in an exclusive interview last month that Chelsea were badly in need of midfield reinforcements.

In addition to Caicedo, Chelsea are hopeful of beating Liverpool to another midfielder as they pursue an agreement with Southampton for Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool have had at least three bids rejected by Southampton for Lavia but Chelsea are believed to have indicated a willingness to offer more than the 19-year-old's £50m valuation.

Liverpool face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with Reds owner John W Henry expected to attend.