Transfer Talk: Man United want Pavard to replace Maguire

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd close in on Pavard

Manchester United are pushing hard to sign defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, and Erik ten Hag's side will reportedly submit a new offer this week after their opening bid was rejected.

That's according to Florian Plettenburg, who suggests that the 30-year-old is open to joining United, and that there's a verbal agreement in principle.

United's opening offer hasn't proved enough for Munich to shake hands on the deal, but the two clubs remain locked in talks to ensure the move can go ahead. Pavard has a year left on his existing contract, but Munich are keen to recoup some of the money they've spent on Harry Kane, while Ten Hag is in need of defensive reinforcements as a result of the impending departure of Harry Maguire to West Ham United.

Pavard has so far rejected any talk of signing an extension to stay in Munich, and it would appear as though he's keen to try a new league.

Bayern are believed to be looking for around £30 million for the France international, which is exactly the same fee United are receiving for Maguire.

PAPER GOSSIP

- The ongoing transfer saga surrounding Southampton star Romeo Lavia continues with Football Insider reporting that Liverpool have not only matched Chelsea's fee of £55m, but have also agreed personal terms with the in-demand 19-year-old. Liverpool boss Jurgan Klopp is keen to reinforce his midfield and Lavia has been a top target all summer. The Reds have so far submitted three bids, the last of which was up to £48m, a figure that was eclipsed by Chelsea's bid of £55m. However, Chelsea appear odds-on to sign Moisés Caicedo for an astonishing £115m from Brighton, paving the way for Liverpool to seal the deal with Lavia.

- Bernardo Silva is set to disappoint both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain by extending his stay at Manchester City. That's according to Le10Sport, which reports that the Portugal international has had a change of mind about leaving the club and has instead reached an agreement with City boss Pep Guardiola to extend his contract for a further two years. PSG saw multiple bids for the 29-year-old rejected, the most recent of which was €60m, while it was widely reported that Silva preferred a switch to Camp Nou to fulfill a childhood dream to play for the Blaugrana. That dream now looks to have been put on hold.

- Barcelona are reported to have set a deadline for João Cancelo and his agent Jorge Mendes to try and finalise a loan move from Manchester City, but City are playing hard ball in the negotiations. That's according to Sport, which suggests that Cancelo is keen on the move and prepared to ignore all other offers in an effort to get the deal over the line. Barca are hoping to land Cancelo following their failure to land their other target, Juan Foyth from Villarreal. The Catalan club now hope to pay a minimal loan fee, but City are hoping for double the amount of €5m paid by Bayern Munich for a six-month loan last season -- a figure that Barca may struggle to afford.