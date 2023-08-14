Nedum Onuoha expains why he sees Manchester City's 3-0 win as a great start for the defending champions. (1:10)

Manchester City are working on a deal to sign forward Jérémy Doku from Rennes, sources have told ESPN.

Rennes are looking for a fee of more than £45 million ($49.2m) before letting the 21-year-old leave. Sources have told ESPN that City are ready to bid for the Belgium international, but there is a gap in valuation.

Lyon's France Under-21 forward Bradley Barcola is another option for City as they look to sign a winger to replace Riyad Mahrez, who joined Al Ahli in a £30m move this summer.

City remain keen on Lucas Paquetá but have been told by West Ham they will have to up their offer to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

A verbal bid of around £70m has been knocked back but City have been encouraged that a deal is still possible.

Sources have told ESPN that they have been made aware that Paqueta wants to move to the Etihad Stadium, but West Ham are reluctant to lose another key player following Declan Rice's departure to Arsenal.

City have signed Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol already this summer but the club expect to make at least one more signing before the transfer deadline.



Pep Guardiola would like to strengthen in midfield and up front after losing both Ilkay Gündogan and Mahrez.

There are still doubts about the future of Bernardo Silva but there is growing confidence at City that he will stay.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker is set to snub interest from Bayern Munich to sign a new deal at the Etihad. The 33-year-old has one year left on his current contract but has an offer to extend his stay.