Transfer Talk: City star Bernardo Silva set to snub Barca, PSG

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: City look to extend Silva's deal

Manchester City have offered attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva a new contract, according to the Times.

Silva, 29, who has attracted interest from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia, has been in talks with the Citizens over a new two-year deal that will see him extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Manager Pep Guardiola is reported to have been keen to keep the Portugal international at the club despite enquiries from Europe, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the LaLiga champions had a loan offer that included a mandatory €60 million clause to make the deal permanent turned down.

After already losing Ilkay Gündogan and Riyad Mahrez to Barcelona and Al Ahli, respectively, City have made it a priority to extend Silva's stay at the club, having established himself as a key player in their success since he joined for £43 million from AS Monaco in 2017.

He played 90 minutes in Manchester City's 3-0 Premier League opening night victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Full agreement has been reached between Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Al Hilal, writes Fabrizio Romano. The 31-year-old, who has actively been looking to leave PSG this month, is reported to have signed terms with the Saudi Pro League side having completed his medical Monday. He is set to sign a two-year deal until the summer of 2025 and is expected to join the Saudi giants for a fee in the region of €100 million.

- Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, says Gazzetta dello Sport. It is said that the Bianconeri consider no one indispensable in their current side, and therefore would be willing to allow the 25-year-old to leave if they receive a suitable proposal, with reports indicating that an offer of €50 million would be enough to land him.

- Barcelona will need to move someone on before making an offer for Atletico Madrid forward João Félix, according to Sport. The Blaugrana remain interested in the 23-year-old, who was on loan at Chelsea last season, and while they have considered offering Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as part of the deal, neither are keen on leaving the club. It is reported that manager Diego Simeone's side are also reluctant to accept any form of loan deal at this time.

- Manchester City are set to make a second proposal for West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paquetá, writes the Daily Mail. The Citizens saw their £60 million initial fee offer rejected by the Hammers early this month, and it is reported that they are now set to improve their approach with a £70 million offer that will also include £10 million worth of add-ons.

- AC Milan, Everton, and Eintracht Frankfurt are all interested in Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike, reveals RMC Sport. While PSG are yet to receive a formal offer for the 21-year-old, who joined the club last summer for €35 million from Reims, his representatives are believed to be pushing for him to pursue a move away from the Parc des Princes.