After a miserable start and brilliant end to last season, things are lining up nicely for Atletico Madrid to win LaLiga for the first time since 2019. You wouldn't want to bet against them, either. Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

With a friendly, but unrepentant, 'Hola!' to Real Madrid and Barcelona fans, the premise of this column is straightforward and clear-cut: Atletico Madrid can, and probably should, win LaLiga this season.

It's a conclusion not solely predicated on either Madrid losing goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Éder Militão to long and debilitating injuries -- nor on Barcelona's hapless showing in their 0-0 draw at Getafe at the weekend. And it certainly isn't about the simple fact that the 2021 champions defeated Granada 3-1 in their opening fixture, either. Instead, it's a conclusion anyone paying proper attention over the past seven or eight months should have arrived at.

It's one based on: Atleti's squad quality, a 24-carat strike partnership they're cultivating, the fact that they had LaLiga's best individual player last season and, above all, the fact that their belligerent, talismanic coach, Diego Simeone, came clean over the summer in admitting how atrocious they were for the latter half of 2022.

The quality we'll come back to -- the strike partnership I'm referring to involves Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann, while LaLiga's best, most entertaining and most scintillating footballer in 2022-23 was the self-same Griezmann.

And the admission? Well, that was pretty startling.

Simeone is very savvy -- a street-smart warrior. Choose your own adjective, euphemism or term of guarded admiration. The Argentine is aggressive, clever and born to compete, and he's by far the dominant personality in Atleti's 120-year history (against huge competition) given what he's achieved both as a Roy Keane-style midfield marauder in his playing days, and then his G.O.A.T. trophy haul as Los Rojiblancos' coach. (I'm referring to his league/cup double as a player in 1996, then eight trophies and two Champions League finals as manager.)

But he's obdurate, stubborn and not very prone to either admitting he's wrong or that there's anything he might have done better. So for those of us who were sick of his jittery, safety-first, deadly-dull, "change the formation every 20 minutes" tactics, which were confusing and undermining his own players, it was like being handed an ice-cold beer in the middle of the Sahara desert to hear him confess recently as to how badly he and his players under-performed from August to mid-January last season.

The context: Atletico were knocked out of Europe (finishing bottom of their Champions League group) by the first of November; and after only 14 LaLiga matches, having suffered as many defeats as in entirety of either of their last two title-winning seasons, Los Rojiblancos were already 13 points behind leaders Barcelona.

In the immediate post-World Cup "restart," the team I'm tipping to win the title this season dropped to within one bad result of ninth position! It was atrocious, but back then, nobody in Atleti's leadership, least of all Simeone, would admit that several things were very wrong. Which is why his recent, even if overdue, admission of how close to the edge he came was vital.

From confession, soul-bearing and the act of saying "mea culpa" comes healing and advancement.

Coach Simeone has turned a corner with this team, admitting Atletico's shortcomings last time out and showing that he knows how to keep this group focused on success. JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

During preseason in Asia, the 43-year-old Simeone told Diario AS the truth. "Without any question, that period was the lowest point in the 11 years I've been in charge. We simply weren't able to get across the ideas and the concepts we'd previously always been able to communicate to the squad. It did feel like the end of an era.

"I'm an optimist by nature, but I'm not stupid. I could see what all the rest of you were seeing. We were playing badly, commitment and effort were lacking, and we weren't gelling as a team. There was no sense of unity when we played and we transmitted insecurity.

"The [World Cup] break came at just the right time for us. We were able to take a breather, work out what was going wrong and then change what we were doing. All of that took humility, determination and hard graft. There are very few clubs who could have dragged themselves out of the s--- we were in after such a bad first half of the season, and with a group [of players] in the team that had lost their motivation and their identity, and who just weren't gelling with what we were trying to do.

"It's a bigger achievement to accept what you're doing badly and turn your performance round like we did in the second part of the season than it does to win a trophy."