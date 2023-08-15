England manager Sarina Wiegman insists that Australia are more than just Sam Kerr ahead of the World Cup semifinal. (0:46)

An Australian newspaper printed pictures of a private England training session taken from a helicopter on the eve of the teams' Women's World Cup semifinal.

Australia's Daily Telegraph printed an article with the headline: "Exclusive photos from England Lionesses' training session ahead of World Cup semifinal."

The newspaper added: "If England's Lionesses thought they would happily fly into the World Cup semifinal under the radar they were in for a rude shock.

"We've sent the chopper up to see how the old enemy are preparing."

England take on World Cup hosts Australia on Wednesday as both nations look to reach the final for the first time in their history.

The publication did the same during a recent Matildas training session to find out whether striker Sam Kerr was fit.

European champions England are looking to reach the World Cup final for the first time in their history. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The article itself published seven photos taken of the Lionesses training at their base in Gosford. Media are allowed some visual access of training, but this was a closed session.

The article added: "It might not be in the spirit of football, but after last month's men's Ashes cricket series we will let the moral arbiters England pass judgement on what is and isn't acceptable in the world of sport."

The English Football Association has declined to comment on the article.

The winners of Wednesday's clash will face Spain in the final after they secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sweden on Tuesday.