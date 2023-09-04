We're keeping track of all VAR decisions in the Premier League throughout the 2023-24 season. Who will get the best of the decisions, and the worst of them?
- What's new in the Prem for 2023-24
- VAR in the Premier League: Ultimate guide
Total overturns: 6
Rejected overturns: 0
Leading to goals: 1
Leading to disallowed goals: 3
Penalties awarded: 1 (1 scored)
Pens for handball: 0
Penalties overturned: 1
Penalties retakes (GK/DEF encroach): 0
Penalties retakes (ATT encroach): 0
Goals ruled out for offside: 3
Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 0
Goals ruled out for handball: 0
Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0
Goals ruled out for a foul: 0
Red cards: 1
Overturned red cards: 0
What will the VAR review?
- Goal/no goal
- Penalty/no penalty
- Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)
- Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)
What will it not review?
- Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)
- Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)
This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.
Brentford +1
Overturns: 1
Leading to goals for: 1
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: +1
Subjective decisions for: 1
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: +1
Penalties for / against: 1 / 0
Game: Tottenham (H; Aug. 13)
Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for foul on Mathias Jensen by Son Heung-Min, 23 minutes - FOR
Manchester City +1
Overturns: 1
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: 0
Subjective decisions for: 1
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: +1
Red cards for / against: 0 / 1
Game: Burnley (A; Aug. 11)
Incident: Anass Zaroury sent off for serious foul play on Kyle Walker, 90+4 minutes - FOR
Arsenal 0
Overturns: 2
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 1
Net goal score: +1
Subjective decisions for: 0
Subjective decisions against: 1
Net subjective score: +1
Game: Man United (H; Sept. 3)
Incident: Penalty cancelled, no foul on Kai Havertz by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 60 minutes - AGAINST
Incident: Alejandro Garnacho goal disallowed for offside, 88 minutes - FOR
Chelsea 0
Overturns: 2
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 1
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 1
Net goal score: 0
Subjective decisions for: 0
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: 0
Game: Liverpool (H; Aug. 13)
Incident: Mohamed Salah goal disallowed for offside, 29 minutes - FOR
Incident: Ben Chilwell goal disallowed for offside, 39 minutes - AGAINST
Liverpool 0
Overturns: 2
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 1
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 1
Net goal score: 0
Subjective decisions for: 0
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: 0
Game: Chelsea (A; Aug. 13)
Incident: Mohamed Salah goal disallowed for offside, 29 minutes - AGAINST
Incident: Ben Chilwell goal disallowed for offside, 39 minutes - FOR
Man United 0
Overturns: 2
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 1
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: -1
Subjective decisions for: 1
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: +1
Game: Arsenal (A; Sept. 3)
Incident: Penalty cancelled, no foul on Kai Havertz by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 60 minutes - FOR
Incident: Alejandro Garnacho goal disallowed for offside, 88 minutes - AGAINST
Burnley -1
Overturns: 1
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: 0
Subjective decisions for: 0
Subjective decisions against: 1
Net subjective score: -1
Red cards for / against: 1 / 0
Game: Man City (H; Aug. 11)
Incident: Anass Zaroury sent off for serious foul play on Kyle Walker, 90+4 minutes - AGAINST
Tottenham Hotspur -1
Overturns: 1
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 1
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: -1
Subjective decisions for: 0
Subjective decisions against: 1
Net subjective score: -1
Penalties for / against: 0 / 1
Game: Brentford (A; Aug. 13)
Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for foul on Mathias Jensen by Son Heung-Min, 23 minutes - AGAINST