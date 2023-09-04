        <
          How VAR decisions affect each Premier League club in 2023-24

          Why VAR was wrong to allow Man City's 2nd vs. Fulham (0:45)

          Dale Johnson explains why VAR made the wrong call in allowing Nathan Ake's goal to stand. (0:45)

          We're keeping track of all VAR decisions in the Premier League throughout the 2023-24 season. Who will get the best of the decisions, and the worst of them?

          Total overturns: 6
          Rejected overturns: 0

          Leading to goals: 1
          Leading to disallowed goals: 3
          Penalties awarded: 1 (1 scored)
          Pens for handball: 0
          Penalties overturned: 1
          Penalties retakes (GK/DEF encroach): 0
          Penalties retakes (ATT encroach): 0
          Goals ruled out for offside: 3
          Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 0
          Goals ruled out for handball: 0
          Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0
          Goals ruled out for a foul: 0
          Red cards: 1
          Overturned red cards: 0

          What will the VAR review?
          - Goal/no goal
          - Penalty/no penalty
          - Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)
          - Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)

          What will it not review?
          - Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)
          - Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)

          This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.

          Brentford +1

          Overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: +1
          Subjective decisions for: 1
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: +1
          Penalties for / against: 1 / 0

          Game: Tottenham (H; Aug. 13)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for foul on Mathias Jensen by Son Heung-Min, 23 minutes - FOR

          Manchester City +1

          Overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: 0
          Subjective decisions for: 1
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: +1
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

          Game: Burnley (A; Aug. 11)
          Incident: Anass Zaroury sent off for serious foul play on Kyle Walker, 90+4 minutes - FOR

          Arsenal 0

          Overturns: 2
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 1
          Net goal score: +1
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 1
          Net subjective score: +1

          Game: Man United (H; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled, no foul on Kai Havertz by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 60 minutes - AGAINST
          Incident: Alejandro Garnacho goal disallowed for offside, 88 minutes - FOR

          Chelsea 0

          Overturns: 2
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 1
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 1
          Net goal score: 0
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: 0

          Game: Liverpool (H; Aug. 13)
          Incident: Mohamed Salah goal disallowed for offside, 29 minutes - FOR
          Incident: Ben Chilwell goal disallowed for offside, 39 minutes - AGAINST

          Liverpool 0

          Overturns: 2
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 1
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 1
          Net goal score: 0
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: 0

          Game: Chelsea (A; Aug. 13)
          Incident: Mohamed Salah goal disallowed for offside, 29 minutes - AGAINST
          Incident: Ben Chilwell goal disallowed for offside, 39 minutes - FOR

          Man United 0

          Overturns: 2
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 1
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: -1
          Subjective decisions for: 1
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: +1

          Game: Arsenal (A; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled, no foul on Kai Havertz by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 60 minutes - FOR
          Incident: Alejandro Garnacho goal disallowed for offside, 88 minutes - AGAINST

          Burnley -1

          Overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: 0
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 1
          Net subjective score: -1
          Red cards for / against: 1 / 0

          Game: Man City (H; Aug. 11)
          Incident: Anass Zaroury sent off for serious foul play on Kyle Walker, 90+4 minutes - AGAINST

          Tottenham Hotspur -1

          Overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: -1
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 1
          Net subjective score: -1
          Penalties for / against: 0 / 1

          Game: Brentford (A; Aug. 13)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for foul on Mathias Jensen by Son Heung-Min, 23 minutes - AGAINST