Brazil star Neymar has completed a move from French champions Paris Saint-Germain to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, the clubs confirmed Tuesday.

ESPN reported Sunday that Brazil's joint all-time top scorer Neymar was close to accepting personal terms with Al Hilal after the clubs agreed a transfer fee of €90 million ($98.6m).

"I'm here in Saudi Arabia. I'm Hilali," Neymar said in a video announcing his signing.

Neymar will link up with new teammates Kalidou Koulibaly, Rúben Neves and Sergej Milinković-Savić, who all made the move to Al Hilal earlier this summer.

Al Hilal are one of four clubs -- along with Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad who were taken under the ownership of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in June as part of the country's so-called "Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project."

"A marvelous talent ... who attracts the attention of everyone," the club wrote of Neymar in their social media post.

Neymar, 31, joined PSG in 2017 when the club -- owned by Qatar Sports Investments -- paid a still-world-record transfer fee of €222m to pry him away from Barcelona.

He scored 118 goals in 173 appearances for the Paris club and won numerous trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, but was increasingly a target of fans' frustrations as the club failed to win the UEFA Champions League.

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world, said PSG's president and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last 6 years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure."