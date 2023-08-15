Transfer Talk: Liverpool's Alisson linked to Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Liverpool keeper Alisson could be the next player to leave Anfield this summer for the Saudi Pro League. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

TOP STORY: Liverpool's Alisson linked to Al Nassr

Al Nassr are interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, according to Foot Mercato.

Alisson, 30, is reportedly tempted by a potential switch to the Saudi Pro League side. He would join his former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané after the Senegal international signed earlier this month from Bayern Munich for a fee of £24 million ($30m).

If the Brazilian keeper makes the move, he'd be the fourth player to leave Liverpool this summer for Saudi league -- following Jordan Henderson (Al Ettifaq), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), and Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli).

It could take a significant offer to persuade manager Jurgen Klopp to part with the shot-stopper who was voted player of the season ahead of Mohamed Salah for the 2022-23 campaign.

Alisson started for the Reds on Saturday as they drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, and contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Montpellier forward Elye Wahi is unsure whether to pursue a transfer to Chelsea, reports RMC Sport. The 20-year-old forward, who contributed to 24 goals in 33 Ligue 1 games last season, is also on the radar of West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt. Those clubs could gain progress in the race to sign Wahi amid uncertainty over whether he would be handed enough opportunities at Stamford Bridge. Paris Saint-Germain have also enquired over a potential move, but are yet to begin formal talks.

- Bayern Munich are discussing personal terms with PSV Eindhoven defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré, writes Foot Mercato. The Bundesliga champions are reported to be one of two sides currently in the race for the 25-year-old, with PSG also keeping close tabs on his situation. Sangare has a release clause worth €37million, and it is expected that manager Thomas Tuchel's side will make a proposal as soon as talks over personal terms are concluded.

- Talks are continuing between Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Al Ahli, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The Serie A side are open to allowing the 29-year-old to leave this summer, where they are also looking to agree to a fee with Celta Vigo in their pursuit of Gabri Veiga. Having already reached an agreement with Veiga, they are expected to offer Celta in the region of €36m for the 21-year-old's signature.

- Offers will be dismissed by Barcelona for winger Raphinha, according to Sport. While the Blaugrana are reported to be looking to move on a forward this summer as they push for Atletico Madrid's João Félix, it is said that Raphinha is considered non-transferable. The 26-year-old played 42 minutes before getting sent off in the 0-0 La Liga opening against Getafe.

- West Ham are looking at SC Freiburg winger Roland Sallai, acording to according to Revelo. The 26-year-old Hungary playmaker is an ideal option for Hammers coach David Moyes as he prepares for Europa League competition. Sallai, who missed a significant part of last season due to injury, finished with two goals in 26 appearances for the Bundesliga side. In addition to West Ham, French side Rennes are also in the mix.