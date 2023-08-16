Janusz Michallik details just how big of a miss Kevin de Bruyne will be for Manchester City after it was confirmed he will miss several months through injury. (1:19)

Manchester City have accepted a bid from Al Nassr for Aymeric Laporte, sources have told ESPN.

The offer, as yet undisclosed, has met City's valuation of the centre-back and he is free to discuss terms with the Saudi Pro League side.

Laporte is with Pep Guardiola's squad in Athens ahead of the Super Cup against Sevilla.

Al Nassr are hoping to make the Spain international their latest big-name signing following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles.

City have been open to offers for Laporte this summer after the 29-year-old slipped down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium last season. The club have also signed Josko Gvardiol -- another left-footed centre-back -- for €90m this summer, further reducing Laporte's opportunity for regular games.

Guardiola also has John Stones, Rúben Dias, Nathan Aké and Manuel Akanji as options in the centre of defence.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that City are still waiting for offers for João Cancelo. The Portugal full-back was not part of the squad for the win over Burnley and will be allowed to leave the club if the right bid comes in.

City have discussed a loan deal with an obligation for a permanent transfer with Barcelona but, according to sources, the Spanish side are yet to make a formal offer.