Sam Kerr and Steph Catley have said that Australia are at the point where they can consistently challenge for major international tournaments but that a funding model that "isn't really good enough" needs to change to keep them there.

Australia's quest to secure a World Cup on home soil was dashed at the hands of England on Wednesday evening as goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo cancelled out a Kerr wonder strike and lifted Sarina Wiegman's side to a 3-1 win.

While the triumph finally sent England into the final in what was their third-straight semifinal appearance, Australia has now fallen at the final hurdle in their last two major tournaments: defeated by the Sweden in the semis of the Tokyo Olympics and now England at a home World Cup.

"We are there, we're right there," a dejected Kerr told reporters "But you know, we need... I think there's so much and I think for that I can only speak for the Matildas; we need funding in our development. We need funding in our grassroots. We need funding. We need funding everywhere.

"The comparison to other sports isn't really good enough. And hopefully, this tournament kind of changes that because that's the legacy you leave -- not what you do on the pitch. The legacy is what you do off the pitch. And hopefully, I mean, it's hard to talk about now, but hopefully that this is the start of something new."

For Catley, who has served as Australia's captain during Kerr's absences through the tournament with a calf injury, the manner in which the World Cup has been able to capture the imagination of the Australian public proves that there is an appetite for football.

But the former East Bentleigh Soccer Club junior, who had to join her brother's team as a junior because, at the time, there were no girls side, said that funding models need to change.

"When you look at football in general in Australia, football is very much not funded the way it should be," Catley said. "There's no argument now that people aren't interested. People are interested. The numbers are there. Kids are playing.

"People want to be watching the sport. Hopefully, this has just been enough to prove that and to create the argument and to improve facilities, improve standards for women in football, football in general. Hopefully, it's just the beginning."

Steph Catley and Sam Kerr both played the full 90 minutes in Australia's semifinal defeat to England. Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Though the emotions of a game in which he said his side lacked energy on the ball and didn't take their moments, Australia coach Tony Gustavsson concurred with his captain.

"It's a bit emotional, to sit here and talk about that when you lose a semifinal. I hate to lose," said Gustavsson. "But I've said it before, [Australia's home World Cup is] bigger than 90 minutes of football.

"We're very disappointed at the loss but hopefully we won something else: we won the heart and the passion for this game in this country. This is not the end of something.

"This needs to be the start of something. And with that comes money as well."

Wiegman, the boss of an England side that has now seen an increase in resourcing and professionalism at both a national and club level result in a European Championship and a World Cup final appearance, concurred with her colleague.

"Now, is where [Australia] has to take the next step," she said. "What does this bring? I don't have all the context, but how can Australia grow the game for little kids? [For] boys and girls, especially girls from six to adult players?

"How can they support that and get better situations and better facilities for everyone? And the professional game, of course. This gives a boost and gets people interested in supporting the women's game."