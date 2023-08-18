Maguire confident he has a role at Man United. Should he be?

Despite falling down the pecking order at Manchester United, Harry Maguire intends to fight for his place at Old Trafford in 2023-24. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

You can look at Harry Maguire's situation at Manchester United in two ways. Either he's demonstrating that his self-belief is so strong that he's sure of playing plenty of games at Old Trafford next season, or his decision to turn down a move to West Ham United represents a serious lack of ambition.

Only Maguire will know which one it is.

The facts are simple. For one, his proposed transfer to the London Stadium is off. United accepted an offer of a £30 million transfer fee from the Hammers but that's as far as it got. Then, on Monday, Maguire was given a stark reminder of his place within Erik ten Hag's squad. When Lisandro Martínez was substituted at half-time against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ten Hag turned to Victor Lindelöf and left Maguire on the bench.

It was the latest episode in a chastening summer for the England centre-back, who was stripped of the captaincy before the preseason tour of the U.S. in favour of Bruno Fernandes. As things stand, Maguire intends to stay at United, as a source close to the 30-year-old told ESPN this week, although a move away in the final weeks of the window has not been completely ruled out.

"Harry respects West Ham and David Moyes, but to be clear there was never an agreement in place between Harry and West Ham," said the source. "The process was less advanced than portrayed in the media. For example, at no point has Harry spoken to David Moyes.

"Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play this season."

United's stance is similar. Club sources stress that while they remain open to offers, he's not being forced out. Maguire has been told by Ten Hag that there is a place for him in the squad, but there will be nothing guaranteed in terms of opportunities to play.

Speaking last week, the United manager hinted that the ball is firmly in Maguire's court.

"He has the ability to be a top-class centre-back," said Ten Hag. "He is the best for England, so why shouldn't he be the best for us? But he has to prove it. When he is not confident enough to fight -- then he has to go, then he has to make a decision. But I'm happy with him."

United are actively looking to trim back their squad before the Sept. 1 transfer deadline and are hoping to find new clubs for Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams and Eric Bailly. Maguire is in a different category along with Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial, players who are not being pushed toward the exit though any realistic bid will be considered.

According to sources, United would look to replace Maguire with another signing if he ends up leaving, though the club are conscious that it would be difficult to get the right player at such late notice. Another option at centre-back is Jonny Evans, signed to a short-term contract over the summer to allow the 35-year-old to play in United's preseason fixtures. He is without a club after leaving Leicester City at the end of last season.

The biggest question for Maguire to answer is whether he'll get enough games at United to keep his place in the England squad. He started just eight times in the Premier League last season, but remained Gareth Southgate's first choice, although even Southgate has admitted the situation cannot carry on indefinitely. Southgate's assistant, Steve Holland, was in the crowd at Old Trafford on Monday to see first hand Maguire's latest snub.

There were other instances over the summer, including Ten Hag's decision to hand the armband to Casemiro, McTominay and Tom Heaton on occasions when Fernandes wasn't on the pitch but Maguire was. Maguire was also booed by fans in Dublin after making a mistake that led to Athletic Club's goal during a 1-1 draw with the Spanish side. It happened during the preseason tour of Australia in 2022 as well.

Ten Hag is known within the United squad as a straight talker and Maguire will be clear on his place in the pecking order. The Dutchman wants four centre-backs in his squad to cover games in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and his first-choice pair of Martinez and Raphaël Varane cannot play every time.

Maguire, still the most expensive defender in the world after his £80m move from Leicester in 2019, has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford and so the debate about his role at United is not going away any time soon.

He can only hope that Ten Hag shares his confidence that he's worthy of a place in the team. Otherwise, it's going to be another long season in the shadows.