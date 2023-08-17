Sergino Dest joined Barcelona in 2020. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

PSV are keen on bringing in U.S. international full-back Sergiño Dest on loan from Barcelona, sources have told ESPN.

Dest, 22, spent last season on loan at AC Milan with the Serie A club having an option to sign on a permanent contract, but he returned to Barcelona in the summer.

The United States international is now on Eredivisie side PSV's radar and the club are keen to take him on loan for the season on a deal which would see them have an option to make the deal permanent.

Sources told ESPN that talks are taking place between Dest and PSV, but the move still has a few hurdles to clear.

PSV have already bolstered their side with USMNT duo Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman this summer.

Pepi joined on a deal in the region of €11m from FC Augsburg while Tillman is on loan from Bayern Munich.