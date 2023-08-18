United States captain Tyler Adams is on the verge of a move to Premier League side Bournemouth, sources have told ESPN.

The USMNT midfielder was with Leeds United last season but, after their relegation from the Premier League, Bournemouth have activated a clause in Adams' contract which will see him leave Elland Road for a fee in the region of £20 million ($25.4m).

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Adams was close to joining Chelsea last week but the move broke down at the last minute. There was interest from other Premier League clubs in the midfielder's services but it is Bournemouth who look to have won the race.

Adams is set to undergo his medical on Friday with personal terms agreed, sources say. The move would see him step into the void left by Jefferson Lerma, who left Bournemouth at the end of the season and took up a contract with Crystal Palace.

Adams is incredibly versatile and can play across the midfield and defence. He was in the heart of Leeds' midfield last season, and it's there where he led the U.S. in Qatar.