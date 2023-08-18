Manchester United women have confirmed the signing of Brazil striker Geyse Da Silva Ferreira from European champions Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

Geyse, 25, joins United after just one season at Barca, where she won Liga F and the Champions League, coming on as a substitute in the final against Wolfsburg to help change the game.

Geyse arrives as a replacement for England forward Alessia Russo, who left United for Arsenal on a free transfer earlier this summer.

"I am very happy to be here," Geyse told the club's website after completing her move to the Women's Super League.

"Signing for United has been a very special day for me and my family. I am very grateful for this opportunity and thank everyone for making it happen."

She becomes the club's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Gemma Evans from Reading.

After moving to Europe from Corinthians in 2017, Geyse spent time with Madrid CFF and Benfica before making the switch to Barca in 2022.

Geyse represented Brazil at this summer's Women's World Cup but couldn't help her side reach the knockout stages. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

In total she made 37 appearances for Barca, scoring 11 goals, but was often used off the bench, alternating in the side with Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala and Spain forward Salma Paralluelo.

Barca had initially rejected United's advances for Geyse earlier this summer, but sources have told ESPN they were forced to consider their latest offer due to money involved and the fact the player's contract was set to expire in 2024.

She has been capped 41 times by Brazil and was part of the squad which won the Copa America last summer and made a disappointing group stage exit at the World Cup this summer.