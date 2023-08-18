Steve Nicol reacts to the rumors that Wataru Endo has been linked with Liverpool. (1:10)

Liverpool have signed Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported Liverpool offered around £16 million ($20.33m) to sign the 30-year-old who has 50 caps for Japan.

"I'm very happy right now and I'm so excited to join a big club in Liverpool," Endo said in a statement.

"It feels amazing and this is my dream. It's always [been] a dream to play [in the] Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's a dream come true for me.

"I play as a number six and I'm like a bit more [of a] defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that's my job."

Endo is Liverpool's third summer signing after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as the club look to sign midifeld replacements due to departures.

The club failed to land Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both signed long-term contracts with Chelsea.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their league opener and next play Bournemouth on Saturday.