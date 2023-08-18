Janusz Michallik details just how big of a miss Kevin de Bruyne will be for Manchester City after it was confirmed he will miss several months through injury. (1:19)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that Kevin De Bruyne might not be available until well into the new year.

The City midfielder missed the Super Cup victory over Sevilla with the hamstring injury picked up during the Premier League opener against Burnley.

It is a recurrence of the problem which cut short his involvement in the Champions League final in June, and the 32-year-old will undergo surgery in Antwerp to correct the issue.

Guardiola will be without De Bruyne for Newcastle's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and is set to miss the first half of the season.

"He will be four or five months out," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"We're not at our best [because of injuries]. It's normal and we adjust a few things but the spirit is there."

As well as De Bruyne, Guardiola is also missing Bernardo Silva and John Stones, who both sat out the win over Sevilla on Wednesday.

Rúben Dias has missed City's last two games with concussion but could return against Newcastle, who started their season with an impressive 5-1 victory over Aston Villa.

"We need the Etihad Stadium full tomorrow," Guardiola said.

"Stay with us please. We are not in our best moment. Stay there in the bad moments. We need their support.

"It's the first time we're together since the FA Cup final against United and the Champions League finals against Inter Milan. Hopefully we can celebrate together during the game."