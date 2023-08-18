Gab Marcotti explains how Chelsea have avoided the financial fair play rules despite spending nearly £1 billion since Todd Boehly has taken over. (2:32)

TOP STORY: Chelsea bid to sign New England Revolution's Petrovic

Chelsea have opened talks and made an initial offer to sign Serbia international goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution, as has been reported by The Athletic.

It is expected that a deal could be reached for around $15m, but talks are ongoing and no agreement has been found for the 23-year-old, who is considered among the top goalkeepers in MLS.

The Revolution have already rejected offers from Nantes and Nottingham Forest -- with the latter going on to sign USMNT's Matt Turner from Arsenal -- and don't want to lose Petrovic before the end of the season. Even so, Chelsea's strong financial position and Petrovic's desire to make the move could force the MLS outfit to reconsider their stance.

Chelsea have lost Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer but have brought in Robert Sánchez from Brighton & Hove Albion, while American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has joined Belgian Pro League side KAS Eupen on loan.

Petrovic was voted second in the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year last season and was named an MLS All-Star in 2023, while he also has two caps for Serbia. With the MLS transfer window closed, New England Revolution would only be able to sign free agents and are interested in former Maccabi Haifa stopper Josh Cohen, although Atlanta United have his discovery rights.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Chelsea are showing an interest in USMNT and Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, as reported by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, although he adds that no formal offer has been submitted. Monaco are among the various other clubs to have also looked at the 22-year-old and are still pushing to make a move happen.

- USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has completed his medical and signed a five-year agreement ahead of a move from Leeds United to AFC Bournemouth, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that it will be completed soon. The agreement for the 24-year-old was sealed tonight.

- Liverpool want to offer Bayern Munich £20m for Ryan Gravenberch as they continue to search for midfielders after their recent signing of Wataru Endo, reports Christian Falk. Jurgen Klopp is very confident in the 21-year-old, although no offer has yet been made to Bayern.

- Confidence is growing that Benjamin Pavard's move from Bayern Munich to Internazionale can be completed, according to Sky Sports Italia, who state that this is because of the defender's eagerness and a positive relationship between the two clubs. There is still work to be done with Bayern wanting €30m plus bonuses, while Inter have so far only gone up to €25m plus bonuses. If an agreement isn't reached, the 27-year-old could join Inter as a free agent next summer.

- Negotiations are at an advanced stage for Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci to join Union Berlin, reports Calciomercato, who add that next week will be key to deciding the 36-year-old's future. The Italian has rejected offers from Saudi Arabia and MLS, while talks have also been held with Lazio and Ajax, although Union have shown the most interest.