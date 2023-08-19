Alex Kirkland, Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison preview the LaLiga season ahead of its start this weekend. (1:48)

Barcelona are close to agreeing a new contract with Marc-André ter Stegen which would see the goalkeeper extend his stay at the club until 2028, sources have told ESPN.

Ter Stegen's deal is due to expire in two years and the new terms will see him defer a substantial part of his wage until further down the line to help the club create salary space for the season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- What to know about Montjuic, Barcelona's temporary home

Barça are having problems registering all of their players within their LaLiga-imposed spending cap and deferring wages, in addition to moving players on, is one way of making room.

Ahead of Sunday's game against Cadiz, the first they will play at Montjuic while Camp Nou is redeveloped, Marcos Alonso, Iñaki Peña and Iñigo Martínez, who is injured, have not yet been registered.

Ter Stegen, 31, also reached a similar agreement with Barça when he last signed a new deal in 2020 as the club grappled to deal with the financial affects of the pandemic.

The Germany international is in his 10th season with the Catalan club after arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

During that time, he has made 378 appearances for the club, winning 15 trophies, including five LaLiga titles, five Copas del Rey and one Champions League.

If he fulfils the terms of his new contract, that would take him up to 14 years with Barcelona and close to Victor Valdes' appearance record for a goalkeeper at the club.

Ter Stegen is fourth behind Antoni Ramallets (384), Andoni Zubizarreta (410) and Valdes (536).