United States captain Tyler Adams is returning to the Premier League after completing a move from Leeds United to Bournemouth.

Adams signed a five-year-deal with Bournemouth, the club confirmed on Saturday, after a one-year stint at Leeds that ended with him having hamstring surgery in March and the team being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022-23 season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

ESPN reported earlier this week that the two clubs had agreed a fee for in the region of £20 million ($25.4m) for the USMNT midfielder.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a move to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window, but the London club opted to spend big on bringing in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia instead.

Tyler Adams made 24 Premier League appearances for Leeds United last season. AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Adams is Bournemouth's eighth signing in this transfer window under new manager Andoni Iraola.

"We're thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we've admired for a long time," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement.

"It's been widely documented how much his talents have been recognised in this transfer window by other clubs, so to have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club.

"Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we're looking forward to working with him as he's a player we know will be a great addition to our squad."

Bournemouth started the season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham and lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Adams' departure completes an American exodus from Leeds: Jesse Marsch was fired as the manager in February, Brenden Aaronson left on loan to Union Berlin, and Weston McKennie returned to Juventus.