SYDNEY -- Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí has been awarded the Golden Ball for the best player at the Women's World Cup after her team edged out England in Sunday's final.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps took home the Golden Glove after keeping three clean sheets at the finals, while Japan's Hinata Miyazawa won the Golden Boot and Spain's Salma Paralluelo was named as the Young Player of the Tournament.

It completes a trophy-laden year for Bonmatí, who won Liga F, the Women's Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup with her club Barcelona last season.

She was also named as the best player in the Champions League in 2022-23, propelling her into the running to win the next Ballon d'Or, which has been won on the past two occasions by her Spain and Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas.

Bonmatí's case for further individual honours will only be strengthened by her performances in Australia and New Zealand as Spain won the World Cup for the first time, matching the men's achievement in 2010.

Aitana Bonmatí produced an excellent display for Spain in Sunday's World Cup final, and Mary Earps saved a penalty. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The 25-year-old started all seven matches for Spain at the tournament, scoring three times and providing two assists.

The Silver Ball and Bronze Ball, for the second- and third-best players, respectively, went to Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt.

FIFA's technical study group, led by former USWNT coach Jill Ellis, are in charge of deciding the awards.

England's Earps took home the Golden Glove after keeping clean sheets against Haiti, Denmark and Nigeria, also saving a penalty from Hermoso in the final.

Japan's Miyazawa scored five times in five games to take the Golden Boot, but her goal scoring streak was cut short by a quarterfinal defeat to Sweden, who went on to finish third.

Finally, 19-year-old Paralluelo was named as the Young Player of the Tournament for her impact on Spain's run to the trophy.

The Barcelona forward scored the winning goal in the quarterfinal win over the Netherlands and the opener against Sweden in the semifinals.