Transfer Talk: Inter move ahead of Man Utd in race for Pavard

Harry Maguire's decision to stay at Man Utd means Inter Milan are now favorites to sign Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard. Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Inter Milan look to Pavard

Internazionale are preparing to return to the negotiation table in an attempt to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Talks had previously stalled with both clubs unable to agree on a fee, but it is reported that they are now prepared to make an offer in excess of €30 million plus add-ons, amid hopes of getting a deal over the line before the transfer window closes.

The 27-year-old's representatives are said to have been informed of the Serie A club's plans, but manager Thomas Tuchel will only allow him to leave if his side are able to find a replacement.

Pavard has previously been linked with Manchester United, with reports indicating that he was a priority signing for the Premier League club, but progress slowed after Harry Maguire's potential move to West Ham United broke down over salary demands. Sources have told ESPN that Maguire is confident he has a role to play at Old Trafford this season.

Pavard, who the Nerazzurri are now leading the race for, has made one appearance in the current campaign, where he was substituted at half-time in Bayern's 3-0 Super Cup loss to RB Leipzig on Aug. 12.

Paper Gossip

- Paris Saint-Germain have dismissed midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's request to have his contract terminated, says L'Equipe. PSG are looking to move the 32-year-old this summer after he failed to secure a place in manager Luis Enrique's plans, and it is said that they would want to receive a fee of €6m to let him leave. Wijnaldum was sent out on loan last season at Serie A club AS Roma, where he made 14 league appearances.

- Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte looks set to complete a move to Al Nassr, writes the Guardian. The 29-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League side, in a deal worth £25m agreed by both clubs. Laporte has been one of the players that manager Pep Guardiola has been open to moving on this season after he lost his place in the starting line-up, while the Citizens also landed Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig.

- Manchester United are exploring a move to sign Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos, reports Fabrizio Romano. With current back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson linked with both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, the Red Devils are moving quickly to ensure that they have a replacement ready and have placed the 29-year-old at the top of their wishlist.

- Las Palmas have reached full agreement to sign Manchester City midfielder Máximo Perrone on loan until the end of the season, according to Cesar Luis Merlo. Perrone, 20, who is also an Argentina youth international, made his Premier League debut last season but now looks set to be sent out on loan in order to garner experience in LaLiga. He is expected to arrive in the next few days to complete his move.

- The race for Rennes winger Jérémy Doku is continuing, with West Ham having an offer turned down, reveals Foot Mercato. The Ligue 1 club are reported to be looking for an offer worth £47m to part ways with the 21-year-old, they are in a strong position with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur also in competition for his services.