Spain's Women's World Cup final win against England in Sydney has been marred by the Spanish Federation (RFEF) president kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal presentation -- prompting Hermoso say "I didn't like it" moments later on social media.

Hermoso, who had a second-half penalty saved by England goalkeeper Mary Earps before Spain clinched a 1-0 victory to win their first world title, was greeted by RFEF president Luis Rubiales on the podium with the official grabbing the players head in his hands before kissing her on the lips.

Former Barcelona star Hermoso, who now plays in Liga MX Femenil for CF Pachuca, was asked about the incident during an Instagram video shortly afterwards and said she "didn't like" the president's gesture.

But when asked about the incident later in the evening, Hermoso attempted to play it down by saying it was a "spontaneous" gesture.

"It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings," Hermoso said. "The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.

"A gesture of friendship and gratitude cannot be gone over so much, we have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important."

When asked about incident by Radio Marca, Rubiales decribed those condemning it as "idiots."

"The kiss with Jenni?" Rubiales said. "Idiots are everywhere.

"When two people have an unimportant gesture of affection, we can't listen to idiocy."

Spain won the World Cup despite ongoing issues behind the scenes within the squad following controversy in October when 15 players wrote to the RFEF to raise concerns about the professionalism of coach Jorge Vilda.

Despite the complaints by many of the team's senior players, Rubiales voiced his support for Vilda, who only selected three of the 15 players for his World Cup squad.

Rubiales has spoken publicly of his backing for Vilda several times during Spain's World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand.