United States and Barcelona defender Sergiño Dest has joined PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan, the two clubs announced Monday.

The Dutch side have an €11m ($12m) option to make the move permanent next summer.

Dest, 22, becomes the third USMNT player to join PSV in the transfer window following the arrivals of Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi.

Earnie Stewart recently took over as the club's sporting director, having previously served as sporting director for the U.S. Soccer Federation.

After spending last season on loan at AC Milan, Dest returned to Barca in the summer with the intention of making a place for himself in Xavi Hernandez's squad.

He featured on the club's preseason tour of the U.S. but in the end the decision was made for him to go out on loan once again.

There was interest from around Europe, but the player opted to return to the Netherlands, where he was born and previously played for Ajax.

Dest joined Barca from Ajax for around €20m in 2020 and has made 72 appearances for the Catalan club in all competitions.

Sergiño Dest spent last season on loan at AC Milan. Eric Alonso/Getty

He was initially a regular under previous coach Ronald Koeman, but lost his place in the side following the appointment of Xavi.

With the departure of Dest, plus Julian Araujo's loan to Las Palmas, Barca plan to add another right-back to the squad.

Sources have told ESPN that talks are advanced with Manchester City for João Cancelo and a deal is likely to finalised this week.

Cancelo will arrive initially on loan with an option to make the switch permanent, although that option could become obligatory if certain performance related add-ons are met.