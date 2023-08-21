Craig Burley explains why he was let down with Newcastle United's performance vs. Manchester City. (1:16)

Manchester City are close to agreeing new contracts with Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker, sources have told ESPN.

Silva and Walker have both been linked with moves away from the Etihad Stadium this summer but are now set to stay.

Bayern Munich made an offer to Walker while Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have shown interest in Silva.

City, according to sources, stepped up their attempts to keep the pair following the departures of Ilkay Gündogan and Riyad Mahrez.

They are looking for a winger to replace Mahrez and also working on bringing in a new midfielder after losing Kevin De Bruyne for the first half of the season because of a hamstring injury.

Silva missed the Super Cup victory over Sevilla and the 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday but is expected to be fit again for the trip to Sheffield United on Sunday.

He is set to rejoin training this week.

John Stones hasn't played since the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal but is set for a longer spell on the sidelines while he recovers from a muscle injury.

Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte is close to accepting Al Nassr's offer to move to Saudi Arabia. City have accepted a bid and Laporte -- who was not named in the squad at the weekend -- has been discussing terms.

Sources have also told ESPN that City are getting closer to reaching a deal with Barcelona for full-back João Cancelo.

The agreement is likely to be a loan with an obligation to buy next summer worth around £25m.