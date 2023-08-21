Mason Greenwood will leave Manchester United after the club concluded their investigation into the circumstances around his arrest in January 2022.

United said in a statement on Monday they "recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United" and that he will do so away from the club.

Greenwood, 21, released his own statement simultaneously to say it is "the best decision for all of us" while also saying he "did not do the things" he has been accused of.

He was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of rape and assault after images and an audio file were circulated online. Criminal charges were dropped in February.

A statement issued by United on Monday read: "Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.

"That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Mason Greenwood is now set to depart Manchester United. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Greenwood has been suspended from training and matches since his initial arrest nearly 18 months ago and has been undergoing an individual training programme to prepare for his return to football.

United's statement stopped short of saying Greenwood's contract, which runs until 2025, has been terminated, but sources told ESPN he is not expected to play for the club again.

A statement issued by Greenwood on Monday read: "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

"I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

"Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

"The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club."

United CEO Richard Arnold, who made the final decision, also issued an open letter to fans in which he wrote: "This case has provoked strong opinions, and it is my responsibility to minimise any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club.

"Although we have decided that Mason will seek to rebuild his career away from Manchester United, that does not signal the end of this matter. The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives."