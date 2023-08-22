Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery after sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham United, the west London club said on Tuesday.

Sources told ESPN that Chukwuemeka is set to miss around six weeks of action.

Chukwuemeka scored the equaliser before being forced off during half-time at the London Stadium, where Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat against West Ham.

"Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham (Chelsea's training ground)."

Carney Chukwuemeka is helped off the pitch during Chelsea's Premier League defeat against West Ham United. Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Chelsea signed the England youth international from Aston Villa on a six-year contract earlier this year.

"From Joy to Pain within minutes... My first goal for Chelsea. A moment I've prayed so hard for and dreamt of since I was a kid...," Chukwuemeka said on Instagram.

"Minor setback but I will be back stronger than ever. Thank you Chelsea fans for your love and support. See you soon."