Manchester United have already received interest in Mason Greenwood following their decision to remove the forward from their squad, sources have told ESPN.

United announced on Monday that Greenwood will leave Old Trafford following the conclusion of their six-month investigation into his conduct.

The club are looking to secure a permanent or loan move for the 21-year-old and, according to sources, have already received interest from clubs in England and abroad.

Because Greenwood remains under contract, United have until the window closes on Sept. 1 to agree a move for the former England international.

However, if a suitable option cannot be found in the next 10 days, sources have told ESPN that United will consider a mutual termination of Greenwood's contract.

His deal runs until 2025, with a club option to extend for an additional 12 months, and he will remain on full pay until a resolution can be found.

Sources have told ESPN that the most likely destination is a club in Saudi Arabia or Turkey, although sources close to the striker insist the decision will be based on which club is best-placed for Greenwood to rebuild his life with his partner and newborn baby and not necessarily where he would have the most success on the pitch.

Sources close to United accept that many clubs showing an interest in signing Greenwood will face opposition to his arrival, particularly those in England.

Sources have told ESPN that United are not looking to monetise Greenwood's departure and if a fee is generated, there will be internal conversations about how best to use the funds.

Greenwood hasn't played a competitive game since Jan. 22, 2022. He has been suspended by United for the last 18 months but has been undergoing an individual training programme away from the club to prepare for his return to football.

Sources have told ESPN that he will not be allowed back at Carrington, even while he remains a United player.