Stevie Nicol was not impressed with Liverpool's back four and Alisson in their win over Bournemouth. (1:43)

Liverpool will have Alexis Mac Allister available for their next three Premier League games after the English Football Association upheld an appeal against the red card shown in Saturday's 3-1 win at home to Bournemouth.

Mac Allister was sent off by referee Thomas Bramall for a high tackle on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute, which meant the Argentine midfielder was due to miss the games against Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

- VAR Review: Mac Allister red, Szoboszlai penalty

Mac Allister, a summer signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, was making his debut at Anfield. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said after the match that the club would attempt to get the red card overturned, and on Tuesday the FA confirmed that an independent regulatory commission agreed that the dismissal was incorrect.

The sending off seemed a harsh decision, with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola saying after the match that it "did not look like a red card."

Klopp agreed with his counterpart, telling Sky Sports: "I understand 100% how it looks for a ref in that moment but when you see it back, it is the inside of the foot and no power behind it.

"We saw harsher challenges which were not a red card and this shouldn't have been one. I don't know exactly what we have to do, but we should talk about it again."