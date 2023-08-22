Stevie Nicol was not impressed with Liverpool's back four and Alisson in their win over Bournemouth. (1:43)

Liverpool have had a €30 million ($32.5m) offer for Fluminense midfielder André rejected by the Brazilian club, sources have confirmed to ESPN Brasil.

The Merseyside club want André to join them before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1 but Fluminense are reluctant to let the Brazil international leave before the end of their season.

Fluminense's board informed Liverpool that even if they up the offer for André they would not allow to player to depart now.

Liverpool need to reinforce their midfield following the summer departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia. Fabinho joined Al Ittihad in a €40m transfer on July 31, while Henderson moved to Al Ettifaq in a €14m deal prior to that.

Liverpool are looking to sign André after losing several midfielders during the summer transfer window. Pedro Tesch/Getty Images

Under contract with Fluminense until December 2026, Andre, 22, is a key player for coach Fernando Diniz. He has played a team-high 40 games this season and has attracted the attention of several clubs.

Fulham had a €20m offer for André rejected earlier this year.

Fluminense have high hopes of winning the Copa Libertadores this season. The Rio de Janeiro-based club will take on Paraguayan outfit Club Olimpia in their quarterfinal first leg of the continental club competition on Sept. 24, with the return match played a week later.

Having seemingly missed out on André, Liverpool will look to find another candidate to strengthen their midfield line.

Sources told ESPN that Jurgen Klopp's side will not make a move for André in 2024.