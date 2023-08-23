Torcaso to succeed Stajcic as Philippines boss

Jeff Carlisle reacts to Norway's 6-0 thrashing of Philippines which saw them join Switzerland in the knockout stage of the Women's World Cup. (1:19)

The Philippines have appointed reigning A-League Women coach of the year Mark Torcaso to lead their national women's team, turning to another Australian as they attempt to build upon the momentum from their first Women's World Cup appearance.

Torcaso, 42, guided Western United to a second-placed finish and Grand Final appearance in their debut A-League Women season in 2022-23 and will maintain his position with the Melbourne-based club alongside his new international duties.

"It is truly an honour to take up this position with the Philippines. It is a dream come true to be taking on an international coaching opportunity," said Torcaso.

- Subscribe to ESPN's Women's Football Podcast: The Far Post

"This opportunity is one that we couldn't pass up and we are incredibly grateful for the support of everyone at Western United in making this work.

"The Philippines team has been a great football story over the last year, and it is really exciting to be able to work with this group. I can't wait to get started and bring more success to this nation."

Under the leadership of former Matildas boss Alen Stajcic, the Filipinas competed at their first World Cup this year, ending their campaign with defeats against Norway and Switzerland but securing a historic upset win over host nation New Zealand.

Midfielder Jaclyn Sawicki and defender Angie Beard, who both started all three games at the showpiece tournament, spent their domestic seasons prior to the World Cup with Torcaso at United.

Stajcic, alongside assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte, opted not to renew his contract following the conclusion of that tournament and has since signed as the head coach of A-League Men side Perth Glory.

Torcaso guided United to 13 wins in 18 games in their maiden A-League Women season, finishing just a single point back of Sydney FC in the race for the premiership and nine points clear of third-placed Melbourne City.

They subsequently defeated the Sky Blues 1-0 on the road to secure a place in the Grand Final, only to lose 4-0 against Sydney in that fixture.