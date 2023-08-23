Barcelona have completed the signing Netherlands international Esmee Brugts on a free transfer after her contract with PSV Eindhoven expired.

Brugts, 20, has signed a four-year contract with the Catalan club and becomes their second signing of the summer following the arrival of Ona Batlle from Manchester United.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"It's a dream come true," Brugts said. "I played here two years ago [in the Champions League] with PSV and now it is such a proud moment to realise I am joining this club. I am so happy and proud of myself.

"It has always been my dream club, it has been in the family. The history they have and, of course, with how they perform over the last years, they are the best in Europe, in the world in my eyes.

"They [won the Champions League] twice in the last three years, it's insane, it's not normal. Hopefully we can win a lot more trophies. I would like to experience that."

Esmee Brugts starred for the Netherlands at this summer's Women's World Cup. Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Brugts joins Barca on the back of an impressive World Cup with the Netherlands, who lost to a Spain side featuring several of her new teammates in the quarterfinal. She scored two brilliant goals in the group-stage win over Vietnam, as well as netting the goal that booked her country's place at the finals.

The versatile midfielder, who can also play further forward, leaves PSV after three seasons with the club, having previously developed at SV Heinenoord and FC Binnenmaas.

She made 65 appearances for PSV, scoring eight goals last season, while she has already been capped 20 times for her country, scoring six goals.

Brugts becomes Barca's second arrival of the transfer window after Spain right-back Batlle returned from United, although there have also been departures.

Brazil forward Geyse Ferreira joined United in a deal worth around €300,000, while Spain centre-back Laia Codina is expected to close a move to Arsenal in the coming days.