Bernardo Silva has signed a contract extension at Manchester City, the club have announced.

The Portugal midfielder has signed a one-year extension which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026.

Silva has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain this summer but his new deal means he will remain in Manchester beyond the transfer deadline on Sept.1

"I've had six incredible years at Manchester City and I'm delighted to extend my time here," said Silva.

"Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it's exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion.

"Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years."

City are also close to announcing a new contract for Kyle Walker, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Belgium winger Jérémy Doku is set to become their third summer signing after Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol while sources have told ESPN they are also keeping tabs on midfielder Matheus Nunes, although they are yet to make a formal approach to Wolves.

Also on Wednesday, City defender Aymeric Laporte bid farewell to the club on social media. ESPN reported last week that City had accepted an undisclosed offer from Saudi side Al Nassr for the Spain international.

"I want to thank everyone who made this journey possible: the Man City board, the coaches and the whole staff, every single teammate I shared the dressing room with, and of course all of you," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

"It was an honor and a pleasure to wear these colors, and I hope you will remember me in a good way for this. Thank you again for everything. I wish you the best of luck for the future and I will always keep an eye on you guys."