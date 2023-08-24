        <
          Chelsea vs. Luton: Biggest Premier League transfer mismatch

          Robson: Chelsea look like an 8th-place team at the moment (0:57)

          Stewart Robson discusses the lack of talent right now on the Chelsea starting XI. (0:57)

          • Chris Wright, Toe Poke writerAug 24, 2023, 09:00 AM ET

          Chelsea welcome newly promoted Luton Town to Stamford Bridge on Friday night in what might just be the biggest mismatch in Premier League history -- at least in terms of the amount of money spent assembling each club's respective squad.

          Totalling up the fees for the players registered in their 2023-24 Premier League rosters (via Transfermarkt), the clash pits a Chelsea side that cost over €1 billion against a 32-man Luton Town outfit assembled for a mere fraction of that sum.

          Indeed, Luton -- whose 10,300-capacity home stadium of Kenilworth Road is still undergoing renovations to make it fit for hosting top-flight games -- have only paid actual monetary transfer fees to sign seven members of their current Premier League squad.

          The Hatters' club-record signing (Ryan Giles, €5.85 million from Wolverhampton Wanderers) still cost less than half of what Chelsea shelled out to sign Andrey Santos -- who, at €12.5m, is the least expensive of the dozens of acquisitions made to build the Blues' 2023-24 first-team squad.

          Of course, Chelsea have broken the British transfer record twice in the space of just six months, first by signing World Cup-winner Enzo Fernández from Benfica in a deal worth €121m back in January before eclipsing their own high-water mark by bringing Moisés Caicedo to Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion in exchange for a princely €133m.

          While Chelsea have been giddily splashing out nine-figure sums this year, Luton are able to call on Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, who originally signed for the club during the 2013-14 season when they were still languishing in non-league football. The 29-year-old midfielder has since enjoyed a meteoric rise, becoming the first player to appear in the top five divisions of English football for the same club.

          Chelsea's five most expensive signings (all fees in euros, via Transfermarkt)

          At the top of the order for Chelsea are the two players they have signed this year that each broke the British transfer record set when Jack Grealish moved to Manchester City for €117.5m in August 2021.

          Also included in the top five is Romelu Lukaku, who has been effectively frozen out of the first-team frame since returning from his season-long loan back at Inter Milan and hasn't made a Premier League appearance for Chelsea since May 2022.

          5. Mykhailo Mudryk (€70m from Shakhtar Donetsk, January 2023)
          4. Wesley Fofana (€80.4m from Leicester City, August 2022)
          3. Romelu Lukaku (€113m from Inter Milan, August 2021)
          2. Enzo Fernandez (€121m from Benfica, January 2023)
          1. Moises Caceido (€133m from Brighton, August 2023)
          Total: €517.4m

          Luton Town's five most expensive signings

          All five of Luton's most costly squad additions were made within 31 days of each other this summer, arriving at Kenilworth Road between July 3 and Aug. 3 in preparation for their first campaign the Premier League and first in the top flight since 1991-92.

          Versatile left-sided midfielder Ryan Giles became the Hatters' all-time record signing when he joined from Wolves last month. Prior to July 2023, the club's transfer record had stood at €2m, which was paid to sign forward Carlton Morris from Barnsley the previous summer.

          5. Thomas Kaminski (€2.9m from Blackburn, August 2023)
          4. Marvelous Nakamba (€2.9m from Aston Villa, July 2023)
          3. Mads Andersen (€3.5m from Barnsley, July 2023)
          2. Tahith Chong (€4.7m from Birmingham City, July 2023)
          1. Ryan Giles (€5.85m from Wolves, July 2023)
          Total: €19.85m

          Chelsea 2023-24 Premier League squad

          Goalkeepers
          Robert Sánchez: €23m
          Marcus Bettinelli: Free
          Lucas Bergstrom: Academy

          Defenders
          Benoit Badiashile: €38m
          Marc Cucurella: €65.3m
          Thiago Silva: Free
          Ben Chilwell: €50.2m
          Trevoh Chalobah: Academy
          Malo Gusto: €30m
          Reece James: Academy
          Wesley Fofana: €80.4m
          Levi Colwill: Academy
          Malang Sarr: Free
          Bashir Humphreys: Academy
          Ian Maatsen: Academy
          Axel Disasi: €45m

          Midfielders
          Enzo Fernandez: €121m
          Mykhailo Mudryk: €70m
          Conor Gallagher: Academy
          Carney Chukwuemeka: €18m
          Andrey Santos: €12.5m
          Lesley Ugochukwu: €27m
          Moises Caicedo: €133m
          Romeo Lavia: €62.1m

          Forwards
          Raheem Sterling: €56.2m
          Armando Broja: Academy
          Noni Madueke: €35m
          Christopher Nkuku: €60m
          Nicolas Jackson: €37m
          Romelu Lukaku: €113m
          Callum Hudson-Odoi: Academy
          Mason Burstow: Academy

          Total: €1, 059.7bn

          Luton Town 2023-24 Premier League squad

          Goalkeepers
          James Shea: Free
          Matt Macey: €0.115m
          Thomas Kaminski: €2.9m
          Tim Krul:: Free

          Defenders
          Dan Potts: Free
          Tom Lockyer: Free
          Reece Burke: Free
          Amari'i Bell: Free
          Gabriel Osho: Free
          Glen Rea: Free
          Aidan Francis-Clarke: Academy
          Mads Andersen: €3.5m
          Issa Kaboré: Loan

          Midfielders
          Luke Berry: Free
          Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu: Free
          Jordan Clark: Free
          Louis Watson: Free
          Allan Campbell: Free
          Luke Freeman: Free
          Alfie Doughty: Free
          Dion Pereira: Free
          Tahith Chong: €4.7m
          Marvelous Nakamba: €2.9m
          Ryan Giles: €5.85m
          Ross Barkley: Free

          Forwards
          Carlton Morris: €2m
          Cauley Woodrow: Free
          Elijiah Adebayo: Free
          Admiral Muskwe: Free
          Chiedozie Ogbene: Free
          John McAtee: Free
          Jacob Brown: Free

          Total: €21.97m