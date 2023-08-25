LIVE Transfer Talk: Toney a target for Arsenal, Tottenham

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal, Spurs eye Toney

Brentford are braced for offers to come in January for striker Ivan Toney from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, The Times reports.

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban from playing matches after being found guilty by the English Football Association (FA) of a total of 262 breaches of FA rules related to betting between February 2017 and January 2021.

That suspension will end on Jan. 16 next year, at which point the England international will be free to resume his playing career.

Toney scored 20 goals in 33 league appearances last season, in addition to the 12 he scored during the Bees' first season in the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 27-year-old has a contract at Brentford until 2025. However, The Times reports that he is set to change agents and that Brentford, who value the striker at £80 million, are resigned to him leaving the club next year.

The Times reports that Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Toney. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their attacking options with Eddie Nketiah once again covering for Gabriel Jesus while the Brazilian is out with another long-term injury.

Tottenham are also linked with interest as they seek to sign a new centre-forward after losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich late in the summer transfer window.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Al Ettifaq are keen on signing Arsenal winger Nicolas Pépé, writes Ekrem Konur. The Saudi side are in talks with the 28-year-old over a potential four-year contract.

- An agreement is close between Arsenal and Real Sociedad over a loan deal for left-back Kieran Tierney, reports The Athletic. The Gunners have been looking to move on from the 26-year-old Scotland international this month, with Oleksandr Zinchenko first choice in the position, and the LaLiga side are now close to securing a season-long loan for him, which will not include any permanent option clause.

- An offer of £35m would be enough to persuade Bayer Leverkusen to part ways with defender Piero Hincapié, writes CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs. The 21-year-old centre-back is reported to be keen to make the switch to the Premier League, and would look to force a move if a club from England's top flight stepped up their pursuit for his signature. He has previously been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

- Negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon regarding winger Bradley Barcola have stalled, according to L'Equipe. While PSG have been looking to move forward with a transfer offer, their Ligue 1 rivals would have preferred a player swap, but the players they have held interest in have already left the Parc des Princes, where the club hierarchy's optimism over a deal for the 20-year-old isn't shared by Les Gones.

- Valencia have fallen short in their attempts to land FC Porto forward Toni Martínez, reports Relevo. The Primeira Liga side are reported to see the 26-year-old as a key part of their squad, and would need to find a replacement if they decided to offload him. It is said that he could leave if a Premier League club surfaced for his signature, although they could be required to activate the release clause in his contract for €60m.