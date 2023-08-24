Steve Nicol explains how Tottenham were significantly better than Manchester United in their 2-0 win in the Premier League. (1:33)

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is set to miss "a number of weeks" with a muscle injury, the club said Thursday, adding to their early season injury woes.

Erik ten Hag's side are coming off a disappointing 2-0 loss at Tottenham and preparing for the visit of Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has sustained an injury which will rule him out of forthcoming games," United said in a statement.

"The muscle issue is still being assessed but the England left-back is expected to be out of action for a number of weeks."

United were already without fellow England international Mason Mount for the next two games with an injury suffered in the defeat to Tottenham last weekend.

Both Shaw and Mount are also set to be out for Man United's trip to take on last-season's Premier League runners-up Arsenal on Sept. 3 ahead of the international break.

They both look unlikely to feature in England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine and Scotland next month.

Shaw's injury will present a particular headache for Ten Hag with backup left-back Tyrell Malacia still ruled out with an injury sustained last season. Meanwhile, fellow left-back Brandon Williams joined EFL Championship side Ipswich Town on a season-long loan on Thursday.

Right-back Diogo Dalot, who has previously played on the left of defence, could be an option to provide cover for Shaw.