Barcelona announced that goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has signed a new contract that will see him stay at the club until 2028.

ESPN reported last week that the new terms will see the Germany international defer a substantial part of his wage until further down the line to help the club create salary space for the season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Ter Stegen's previous deal was due to expire in two years but he has agreed to extend his time with the LaLiga giants.

A Barcelona statement on Friday confirmed that the release clause of his new contract has been fixed at €500 million ($540.4m).

Ter Stegen, who is Barca's first-choice goalkeeper, is in his 10th season with the Catalan outfit after joining in 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach.

During that time, he has made 379 appearances for the club, winning 15 trophies, including five LaLiga titles, five Copas del Rey and one Champions League.

He was crucial in helping Barca win LaLiga last season and conceded just 18 goals in 38 matches. Ter Stegen kept 26 clean sheets and was named the best goalkeeper in the competition.

Ter Stegen is fourth behind Antoni Ramallets (384), Andoni Zubizarreta (410) and Valdes (536).