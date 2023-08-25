Transfer Talk: Barcelona, Manchester City near Cancelo deal

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona, Man City near Cancelo deal

Barcelona have a deal in place to sign Manchester City wingback João Cancelo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old, who was identified as a key reinforcement this summer in the Blaugrana's search for an attacking player on the right flank, is reported to be waiting for the move to be finalised as the LaLiga champions wait for the final green light to ensure they are in line with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Both clubs believe there is no danger of the deal falling through, and expect that it will be completed in the 'final days' of the transfer window. Previous reports have indicated that the move is set to be a season-long loan that will include an option clause that can make his stay in Catalonia permanent.

Cancelo is yet to feature in the Premier League this season after returning from a loan spell with Bayern Munich in the summer, having been unable to secure a place in City manager Pep Guardiola's plans.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Talks are ongoing between AS Roma and Chelsea over striker Romelu Lukaku, writes Gianluca Di Marzio. The Serie A side are believed to have flown into London on Friday, where they are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the Blues that will see them land the 30-year-old Belgium international on a loan deal that will include an optional clause to be made permanent.

- A deal has been agreed between Bayer Leverkusen and Southampton for striker Nathan Tella, reports the Athletic. The 24-year-old is reported to be on the verge of joining the Bundesliga club for a fee of £20 million, having already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract. He is set to undergo his medical on Saturday before the deal will then be announced.

- AFC Bournemouth are preparing to make a £25 million offer to sign Leicester City striker Patson Daka, reports the Daily Mail. It is reported that their proposal will meet the 23-year-old's valuation, after a loan offer from Everton was rejected earlier in the transfer window. The Foxes have already lined up a replacement in Galatasaray's Yunus Akgün.

- Lazio are closing in on a move for Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, says Foot Mercato. The Serie A side have proposed an offer with an initial €13 million with an additional €5 million in bonuses, amid hopes of landing the 24-year-old with their second approach. He made 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season, and was previously linked with Aston Villa.

- Al Hilal are interested in landing João Félix, but he isn't currently considering a switch to the Saudi Pro League, says Fabrizio Romano. Atletico Madrid are looking to move the 23-year-old on, but little progress has been made as he continues to wait for Barcelona, with a switch to the Blaugrana deemed to be a dream move.