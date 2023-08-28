Transfer window countdown: What do the big clubs still need?

The transfer window closes for the top European leagues on Friday (find out exactly when here) and though Saudi Arabia's window is open for another 19 days afterward, we take a look at what business is left to do for the big clubs.

*All fees are estimated with the help of Transfermarkt

PREMIER LEAGUE

MANCHESTER CITY

IN: Josko Gvardiol (£77m, RB Leipzig), Jérémy Doku (£55.5m, Rennes), Mateo Kovacic (£25m, Chelsea)

OUT: Riyad Mahrez (£30m, Al Ahli), Aymeric Laporte (£23.6m, Al Nassr), Shea Charles (£15m, Southampton), James Trafford (£14m, Burnley), Carlos Borges (£12m, Ajax), Yangel Herrera (£4.3m, Girona), Issa Kaboré (loan, Luton), Filip Stevanovic (loan, RKC Waalwijk), Máximo Perrone (loan, Las Palmas), Liam Delap (loan, Hull), Callum Doyle (loan, Preston), Ilkay Gündogan (free, Barcelona), Benjamin Mendy (free, Lorient)

What does the team still need? The only real issue for City to solve is whether or not they need another central midfielder to replace the injured Kevin De Bruyne. Gundogan, Laporte and Mahrez have been replaced with Kovacic, Gvardiol and Doku, so the bulk of the transfer business is done, but losing De Bruyne -- possibly until February -- is a concern. Interest in West Ham's Lucas Paquetá has been halted because of a betting investigation involving the midfielder and Wolves have knocked back a £47m bid to sign their Portugal international Matheus Nunes. City are keen to land someone before the deadline but won't break the bank if they don't believe deals offer value for money.

Who could be leaving? Full-back João Cancelo will move to Barcelona if the two clubs can come to an agreement over an initial loan with an obligation or option to make the deal permanent next summer, although negotiations have already dragged on longer than expected. There have been doubts about Kalvin Phillips' future but he looks set to stay, even though he's still struggling to get a game more than a year on from his £45m move from Leeds United. There is interest in youngsters Cole Palmer and James McAtee but City's squad isn't that big and they may have to stay to fill out places in the squad. -- Rob Dawson

ARSENAL

IN: Declan Rice (£100m, West Ham), Kai Havertz (£65m, Chelsea), Jurriën Timber (£34.3m, Ajax), David Raya (loan, Brentford)

OUT: Granit Xhaka (£21.4m, Bayer Leverkusen), Pablo Marí (£6m, Monza), Matt Turner (£7m, Nottingham Forest), Auston Trusty (£5m, Sheffield United), Kieran Tierney (loan, Real Sociedad), Charlie Patino (loan, Swansea), Marquinhos (loan, Nantes), Mika Biereth (loan, Motherwell), Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson (loan, Cardiff), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (loan, Millwall), Tyreece John-Jules (loan, Derby), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (free, Lyon)

What does the team still need? Arsenal did the bulk of their summer business much earlier in the window and any remaining incomings depend on money generated through player exits. The Gunners are open to bringing in a replacement for new arrival Jurriën Timber, who is sidelined for the vast majority of the campaign following knee surgery. Timber was deployed as a left-back drifting into midfield when the team are in possession -- a specialist role which likely limits the potential targets.

Who could be leaving? Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Nicolas Pépé, Cedric Soares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Rob Holding and Nuno Tavares. Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey have previously attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and although Arteta has insisted both players remain part of his plans, he was unable to rule out a departure beyond Sept. 1 when speaking last Friday. Real Madrid may test their resolve over Gabriel before then, although no formal bid has yet materialised. -- James Olley

MANCHESTER UNITED

IN: Rasmus Hojlund (£64m, Atalanta), Mason Mount (£55m, Chelsea), André Onana (£47m, Inter Milan)

OUT: Anthony Elanga (£15m, Nottingham Forest), Fred (£8.6m, Fenerbache), Matej Kovar (£4.3m, Bayer Leverkusen), Alex Telles (£4m, Al Nassr), Zidane Iqbal (£850,000, Utrecht), Ethan Laird (£750,000, Birmingham), Charlie Savage (undisclosed, Reading), Brandon Williams (loan, Ipswich), David de Gea, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones (free)

What does the team still need? Where do you start? You can make a case that United need a midfielder, a striker and a left-back before the deadline but that's not going to happen. There is interest in a midfielder and Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat is high up on the list of targets but they don't have the freedom to be able to throw money around because of Financial Fair Play concerns. Signing a left-back has become a priority after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia -- both could be out until November -- but it will depend on the options that are available with Marcos Alonso, Marc Cucurella and Sergio Reguilón are among those being considered.

Who could be leaving? United are hoping they will be able to get rid of a few squad players before the deadline, but it's easier said than done. Donny van de Beek is available but a move to Real Sociedad has stalled and there hasn't been a great deal of interest from elsewhere. Defender Eric Bailly has been told he's not part of Erik ten Hag's plans and has been training with the reserves while he tries to find a new club, while backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been in talks with Crystal Palace. United would also consider bids for Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial but, as things stand, they're staying at Old Trafford. -- Rob Dawson

NEWCASTLE

IN: Sandro Tonali (£52m, AC Milan), Harvey Barnes (£38m, Leicester), Tino Livramento (£32m, Southampton), Yankuba Minteh (£6m, Odense), Lewis Hall (loan, Chelsea)

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (£23m, Al Ahli), Chris Wood (£15m, Nottingham Forest), Karl Darlow (£300,000, Leeds), Yankuba Minteh (loan, Feyenoord), Matt Bondswell (loan, Newport), Jamal Lewis (loan, Watford), Harrison Ashby (loan, Swansea), Garang Kuol (loan, FC Volendam), Ryan Fraser (loan, Southampton)

What does the team still need? Newcastle haven't been as busy as many had anticipated during the summer, but the club have had to work within tight Financial Fair Play restrictions, so Tonali, Barnes, Livramento and loan-signing Hall have been the only significant additions to Eddie Howe's squad. Unless Newcastle suffer a major injury setback this week, it is unlikely they will make another senior signing ahead of the deadline.

Who could be leaving? Eleven of Newcastle's first-team squad have left St James' Park since the end of last season, including forwards Chris Wood and Allan Saint-Maximin, so the planned summer clearout has already taken place. Any further exits this week will be low-level players yet to earn senior experience, including youngsters requiring the chance to play first-team football elsewhere. Don't expect any of Howe's regulars to move away. The days of Newcastle being raided by rivals in the final days of transfer windows are gone. -- Mark Ogden

LIVERPOOL

IN: Dominik Szoboszlai (£60m, Leipzig), Alexis Mac Allister (£35m, Brighton), Wataru Endo (£16.2m, Stuttgart)

OUT: Fabinho (£40m, Al Ittihad), Jordan Henderson (£12m, Al Ettifaq), Sepp van den Berg (loan, Mainz), Calvin Ramsay (loan, Preston), Fabio Carvalho (loan, Leipzig), Roberto Firmino (free, Al Ahli), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (free, Besiktas), Naby Keita (free, Werder Bremen), James Milner (free, Brighton)

What does the team still need? Primarily, Liverpool need interest in Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabia to go away. Jurgen Klopp has stated that the Egypt forward will not be leaving, but with the Saudi window not due to close until Sept. 20, the speculation and uncertainty threatens to become a distraction for player and club. On the pitch, Liverpool have done their business, but it has been a turbulent window due to surprise departures and failures to sign targets like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, so a late move for another midfielder cannot be discounted, with Bayern's Ryan Gravenberch and Palace's Cheick Doucoure linked.

Who could be leaving? Nobody of any significance. Liverpool have already parted with several of last season's squad due to contract expiry and summer transfers, so the exit door has been closed on Klopp's senior players for some time. The only one to watch is Salah, but it is highly unlikely that the 31-year-old will be allowed to leave for Saudi Arabia, even if he made a concerted push to do so in the days ahead. Liverpool simply can't afford to lose any more first-team players, so it should be a quiet few days at Anfield this week. -- Mark Ogden

TOTTENHAM

IN: James Maddison (£40m, Leicester), Pedro Porro (£39m, Sporting), Micky van de Ven (£34.5m, Wolfsburg), Dejan Kulusevski (£25.6m, Juventus), Guglielmo Vicario (£17.2m, Empoli), Alejo Veliz (£13m, Rosario Central), Ashley Phillips (£2m, Blackburn), Manor Solomon (free, Shakhtar Donetsk)

OUT: Harry Kane (£86m, Bayern Munich), Harry Winks (£10m, Leicester), Joe Rodon (loan, Leeds), Troy Parrott (loan, Excelsior Rotterdam), Alfie Devine (loan, Port Vale), Lucas Moura (free, Sao Paulo)

What does the team still need? Spurs spent the majority of the money recouped from Harry Kane's £86m exit prior to his departure to Bayern Munich, but further additions can't be ruled out, especially given chairman Daniel Levy's proclivity for a late deal. The club may look to add another attacking player to compensate for Kane's departure with Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson a possible option. Another centre-back would not go amiss either but it remains to be seen whether a suitable option exists in the final week. Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Who could be leaving? Spurs need to trim a bloated squad. The list of players available is long: Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sánchez, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilón, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil. Dier is the subject of interest from Fulham among other clubs, while Reguilon's future is uncertain after a move to Real Sociedad collapsed as the Spanish club signed Kieran Tierney on loan from Arsenal instead. Lloris may move to Italy while new boss Ange Postecoglou has talked positively about Ivan Perisic but the Croatia winger has attracted interest from Hajduk Split. -- James Olley

CHELSEA

IN: Moisés Caicedo (£100m, Brighton), Romeo Lavia (£53m, Southampton), Christopher Nkunku (£52m, RB Leipzig), Axel Disasi (£38.7m, Monaco), Nicolas Jackson (£31.7m, Villarreal), Robert Sánchez (£25m, Brighton), Lesley Ugochukwu (£23m, Rennes), Deivid Washington (£14m, Santos), Angelo (£13m, Santos), Diego Moreira (free, Benfica), Alex Matos (free, Norwich).

OUT: Kai Havertz (£65m, Arsenal), Mason Mount (£55m, Manchester United), Mateo Kovacic (£25m, Manchester City), Christian Pulisic (£20m, AC Milan), Kalidou Koulibaly (£17m, Al Hilal), Édouard Mendy (£16m, Al Ahli), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£14m, AC Milan), Djordje Petrovic (£14m, New England Revs), Ethan Ampadu (£7m, Leeds United), Xavier Simons (undisclosed, Hull), Hakim Ziyech (loan, Galatasaray), David Datro Fofana (loan, Union Berlin), Angelo (loan, Strasbourg), Omari Hutchinson (loan, Ipswich), Gabriel Slonina (loan, Eupen), Kepa (loan, Real Madrid), Cesare Casadei (loan, Leicester), Lewis Hall (loan, Newcastle United), Andrey Santos (loan, Nottingham Forest), César Azpilicueta (free, Atletico Madrid), Baba Rahman (free, PAOK Salonika), N'Golo Kanté (free, Al Ittihad), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (free, Marseille), Tiemoué Bakayoko (free).

What does the team still need? Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed the club are keen on signing an attacking player before the end of the window. Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson is under consideration and Chelsea chose not to follow up their enquiry over Monaco-bound Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun. Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic has arrived to provide competition for Robert Sánchez so business should be all but done. However, Chelsea have spent more in a single window -- over £350m -- than any other club in history and it would be wise not to rule anything out in the final few days as their ambitions seemingly have no limits.

Who could be leaving? Chelsea are hopeful of finally offloading £97.5m striker Romelu Lukaku after the striker turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League, stalled on joining Inter Milan and walked away from Juventus. Roma are now the most likely destination -- probably on loan -- but a story with this many turns may yet have one final twist to come. Chelsea were only considering a permanent transfer but they have softened that stance to invite loan offers, which may yet bring other clubs to the table. Callum Hudson-Odoi will likely leave, with Fulham interested in the winger, while defender Trevoh Chalobah has attracted interest from Germany. Midfielder Conor Gallagher could also leave if a suitable offer comes in and young defender Bashir Humphreys is expected to be one of a number of youngsters who could leave on loan. -- James Olley

EUROPE

BARCELONA

IN: Oriol Romeu (€3.4m, Girona), Ilkay Gündogan (free, Manchester City), Iñigo Martínez (free, Athletic Club)

OUT: Ousmane Dembélé (€50m, Paris Saint-Germain), Antoine Griezmann (€20m, Atletico Madrid), Franck Kessié (€12.5m, Al Ahli), Nico González (€8.4m, FC Porto), Trincão (€7m, Sporting CP), Sergiño Dest (loan, PSV Eindhoven), Julián Araujo (loan, Las Palmas), Pablo Torre Pablo Torre (loan, Girona), Sergio Busquets (free, Inter Miami), Jordi Alba (free, Inter Miami), Samuel Umtiti (free, Lille), Álex Collado (free, Real Betis)

What does the team still need? Barcelona's main need is at right-back after allowing Julián Araujo and Sergiño Dest to go out on loan. Jules Koundé and Ronald Araújo can play there, but Barça want to add a specialist in the form of João Cancelo. Talks are advanced to bring in the Manchester City defender on loan, but the club's financial situation is holding up being able to register the deal with LaLiga. Elsewhere, depending on outgoings and what can be afforded, coach Xavi Hernandez would not be averse to signing another creative midfielder or a forward. At this stage of the window, though, time is running out.

Who could be leaving? France defender Clément Lenglet is the obvious one, with a return to Sevilla being discussed, but there are other names that could come in to play. Xavi has insisted Ansu Fati is the club "present and future" but the club could be willing to let the forward leave, either on loan or permanently, if an offer arrived. However, Fati has previously been reluctant to move on. Ez Abde is the other forward whose future is uncertain. The club want him to stay after his impressive loan spell at Osasuna, but they would also be tempted if a big fee was offered. Marcos Alonso and Eric García are fringe players who also have remote options of departing if something pops up. -- Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens

ATLETICO MADRID

IN: Antoine Griezmann (€20m, Barcelona), Samu Omorodion (€6m, Granada), Javi Galán (€5m, Celta Vigo), Santiago Mouriño (€2.7m, Racing Club de Montevideo), Caglar Söyüncü (free, Leicester City), César Azpilicueta (free, Chelsea)

OUT: Matheus Cunha (€50m, Wolves), Renan Lodi (€13m, Marseille), Geoffrey Kondogbia (€8m, Marseille), Sergio Camello (€5m, Rayo Vallecano), Manu Sánchez (free, Celta Vigo), Matt Doherty (free, Wolves)

What does the team still need? Both coach Diego Simeone and chief executive Miguel Angel Gil have been clear about where Atletico intend to strengthen: a No. 5 to play at the base of the midfield. That need became even more urgent when the first-choice in the position, club captain Koke, was injured just seven minutes into the new LaLiga season, leaving talented youngster Pablo Barrios as Simeone's only option. An out-of-position Rodrigo De Paul filled in last weekend. Atletico have been linked with some big names this summer -- Marco Verratti, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sofyan Amrabat and Martín Zubimendi -- but given the club's finances, any arrival would likely be on loan.

Who could be leaving? What to do with João Félix? The Portugal forward has made no secret of where he wants to be this season, saying he'd "love to play for Barcelona," but with time running out, no deal has been done. Simeone has lost patience and Atletico are desperate to find a solution. Atletico would be prepared to accept another loan, rather than a permanent deal. A return to Benfica or a move to Saudi Arabia have both been floated. There's also some talk that summer signing Javi Galán -- brought in from Celta Vigo in July -- hasn't convinced Simeone at left-back and could be sent packing. -- Alex Kirkland and Rodri Faez

REAL MADRID

IN: Jude Bellingham (€103m, Borussia Dortmund), Arda Güler (€20m, Fenerbahce), Fran García (€5m, Rayo Vallecano), Kepa Arrizabalaga (loan, Chelsea), Joselu (loan, Espanyol)

OUT: Antonio Blanco (€4m, Alavés), Jesús Vallejo (loan, Granada), Rafa Marín (loan, Deportivo Alavés), Karim Benzema (free, Al Ittihad), Marco Asensio (free, Paris Saint-Germain), Eden Hazard (free), Mariano Díaz (free)

What does the team still need? Carlo Ancelotti has "100% ruled out" any more signings, and insisted after Madrid's 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Friday that his squad is "complete" despite long-term injuries to Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão, and the failure to land PSG's Kylian Mbappé. Madrid were busy early in the summer -- bringing in Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Fran García, Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler -- but they could do with another centre-forward. The No. 9 shirt has been left vacant for a reason. You could also make a case that Militao's ACL tear means they should bring in a centre-back, but Ancelotti seems happy to choose between David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger and Nacho Fernandez.

Who could be leaving? Madrid would be happy to let right-back Álvaro Odriozola -- who has underwhelmed since joining from Real Sociedad in 2018 -- leave, if an offer arrived. A solution for the unwanted playmaker Reinier Jesus, who has been training alone after his loan at Girona ended and has never convinced since signing with much fanfare in 2020, also needs to be found. Otherwise, Madrid's outgoing business has already been done. They arguably have too many midfielders in the squad, but Ancelotti's switch to a midfield diamond means his eight midfielders are now competing for four positions, rather than just three. -- Alex Kirkland and Rodri Faez

BAYERN MUNICH

IN: Harry Kane (€100m, Tottenham), Kim Min-jae (€50m, Napoli), Daniel Peretz (€5m, Maccabi Tel Aviv), Konrad Laimer (free, RB Leipzig), Raphaël Guerreiro (free, Borussia Dortmund)

OUT: Lucas Hernández (€45m. Paris Saint-Germain), Sadio Mané (€30m, Al Nassr), Marcel Sabitzer (€19m, Borussia Dortmund), Yann Sommer (€6.75m, Inter Milan), Alexander Nübel (loan, VfB Stuttgart), Malik Tillman (loan, PSV Eindhoven), Josip Stanisic (loan, Bayer Leverkusen), Daley Blind (free, Girona)

What does the team still need? It has been an uncharacteristically tumultuous transfer window for Bayern, as several issues related to the squad remained unsolved for quite a while. With the signing of Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv last week, Bayern can play the next few months with two capable goalies, namely Peretz and Sven Ulreich, before 37-year-old Manuel Neuer returns to action once he fully recovers from the broken leg he suffered last December. Coach Thomas Tuchel has called for the signing of a holding midfielder, arguing that Joshua Kimmich does not possess the defensive skills to play that role, but after the big-money signing of Harry Kane, Bayern's hierarchy have decided against bidding for any top-level No. 6 during the remainder of this transfer window.

Who could be leaving? There remains a cloud of uncertainty over the future of Benjamin Pavard. The France international has handed in a transfer request and is set on joining Inter Milan for €30m. If Pavard departs, Tuchel would be left with only one right-back (Noussair Mazraoui) he require the signing of another. Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been rumoured to be on his way out after a disappointing first 12 months, with Liverpool keen. -- Constantin Eckner

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

IN: Felix Nmecha (€30m, VfL Wolfsburg), Marcel Sabitzer (€19m, Bayern Munich), Ramy Bensebaini (free, Borussia Mönchengladbach)

OUT: Jude Bellingham (€103m, Real Madrid), Ansgar Knauff Ansgar Knauff (€5m, Eintracht Frankfurt), Tom Rothe (loan, Holstein Kiel), Raphaël Guerreiro (free, Bayern Munich), Mahmoud Dahoud (free, Brighton), Felix Passlack (free, VfL Bochum), Soumaïla Coulibaly (loan, Royal Antwerp), Anthony Modeste, Nico Schulz (free)

What does the team still need? Dortmund did the bulk of their transfer business well before the start of the season. They recently showed an interest in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, indicating that they would be open to adding another attacking player to their squad. Also, Dortmund were in talks with Southampton over the transfer of centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, but nothing has come of it so far.

Who could be leaving? Dortmund have been looking to move on Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier, though the latter has been dealing with various injuries in recent times and has not been able to attract any clubs. Galatasaray made an offer to sign Salih Ozcan, but the Trukey midfielder shot down any rumours, saying that he is happy at Dortmund despite failing to break into the first XI. -- Constantin Eckner

PSG

IN: Manuel Ugarte (€60m, Sporting CP), Ousmane Dembélé (€50m, Barcelona), Lucas Hernández (€45m, Bayern Munich), Hugo Ekitiké (€28.5m, Reims), Kang-in Lee (€22m, Mallorca), Xavi Simons (€4m, PSV), Gonçalo Ramos (loan, Benfica). Milan Skriniar (free, Inter Milan), Marco Asensio (free, Real Madrid), Arnau Tenas (free, Barcelona), Cher Ndour (free, Benfica)

OUT: Neymar (€90m, Al Hilal), Abdou Diallo (, Al Arabi), El Chadaille Bitshiabu (€15m, RB Leipzig), Mauro Icardi (10m, Galatasaray), Junior Dina Ebimbe (€6.5m, Eintracht Frankfurt), Leandro Paredes (€2.5m. Roma), Renato Sanches (loan, Roma), Xavi Simons (loan, RB Leipzig), Lionel Messi (free, Inter Miami), Sergio Ramos (free)

What does the team still need? Sporting director Luis Campos is trying to finalise two deals before the end of the window: Bradley Barcola from Lyon and Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. Both are attacking players: Barcola a promising young winger; Kolo Muani a No. 9 striker who can also play wide and had 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games last season. The talent of the two players is not in question but the need to strengthen in their position may be. PSG already have plenty of forwards (Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Goncalo Ramos, Marco Asensio, Kang-In Lee, Hugo Ekitike) and could do with at least one creative midfielder. They tried to recruit Man City's Bernardo Silva (signed a new contract) and Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga (moved to Saudi Arabia) but, strangely, are now not considering anybody else in that position.

Who could be leaving? PSG are hoping to find new clubs for players who are training away from the first team. Julian Draxler and Gini Wijnaldum could be the first departures, while Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa and Keylor Navas are also expected to leave. However, by far the biggest name on the transfer list is midfielder Marco Verratti. After 11 years in Paris, the Italy international has been told by the club and by manager Luis Enrique that he is not wanted anymore. Saudi and Qatari clubs have been linked with moves to sign the 30-year-old, but PSG want over €50m. -- Julien Laurens.

AC MILAN

IN: Samuel Chukwueze (€20m, Villarreal), Christian Pulisic (€20m, Chelsea), Yunus Musah (€20m, Valencia), Tijjani Reijnders (€19m, AZ Alkmaar), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea, €16m), Noah Okafor (€14m, FC Salzburg), Marco Pellegrino (€3.5m, Club Atlético Platense), Luka Romero (free Lazio), Marco Sportiello (free, Atalanta)

OUT: Sandro Tonali (€64m, Newcastle), Charles De Ketelaere (loan, Atalanta), Junior Messias (loan, Genoa), Daniel Maldini (loan, Empoli), Ante Rebic (free, Besiktas), Zlatan Ibrahimović (retired)

What does the team still need? It's all about the attack. Milan are seeking reinforcements up front and a raft of names have been linked, though two have been mentioned more than others: Medhi Taremi of FC Porto and Hugo Ekitike of PSG. Taremi's €25m asking price could be out of reach for Milan, so Ekitike, likely to be available on loan, seems more viable. With Rafael Leão down one side and Christian Pulisic down the other, Milan are strong in wide areas, so all that remains is that key centre-forward.

Who could be leaving? There could be several before the deadline. Winger Alexis Saelemaekers is attracting interest from Real Betis, with Milan keen on a permanent deal and Betis insisting on a loan with option to make permanent. Midfielder Rade Krunić has been the subject of a €7m bid from Fernerbahce, though Milan are reportedly holding out for €13m from the Turkish side. Lorenzo Colombo is a young talent the club greatly admire, but a loan could be best for his development, with Monza set to land the attacker for the season. -- David Cartlidge

JUVENTUS

IN: Manuel Locatelli (€30m, Sassuolo), Moise Kean (€30m, Everton), Timothy Weah (€11.3m, Lille), Arkadiusz Milik (€6.3m, Marseille), Facundo González (€2m, Valencia)

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (€30m, Tottenham), Denis Zakaria (€20m, Monaco), Radu Dragusin (€5.5m, Genoa), Arthur Melo (€2m, Fiorentina), Filippo Ranocchia (loan, Empoli), Nicolò Rovella (loan, Lazio), Luca Pellegrini (loan, Lazio), Ángel Di María, Juan Cuadrado (free)

What does the team still need? Juve could do with more depth in forward areas after a deal for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku fell through. Atletico Madrid striker Álvaro Morata is a player that coach Massimiliano Allegri admires greatly and a third spell in Turin could be on the cards. Sweden full-back Emil Holm, who has shone for Spezia, has also been linked with a move to provide cover on the right side. However, Juve's financial issues are an issue, so don't expect any major transfers.

Who could be leaving? Dusan Vlahovic looks set to stay for now and the two names most often linked with an exit are Filip Kostic and Moise Kean. Kostic is 30 and Juve want around €15m for his services, while a deal for Kean could be reached at over €30m. However, the biggest name set to depart is Leonardo Bonucci. The 36-year-old centre-back's future has been up for discussion throughout the summer and he has been advised to find a new club. Lazio are the latest to linked, while Germany's Union Berlin are also keen. -- David Cartlidge