Chelsea have completed the signing of Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS club New England Revolution, the teams announced Saturday.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Petrovic was set to arrive for a transfer fee worth up to £14 million ($18m), with an initial £12.5m plus a further £1.5m in add-ons.

"It's a big step for me and it's always been a dream of mine to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world," Petrovic said. "Today I have achieved that goal and I'm so happy.

"Playing in the Premier League is something I'm really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can't wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge."

Djordje Petrovic leaves the New England Revolution for Chelsea after less than two seasons with the MLS club. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Petrovic, 23, moves to Stamford Bridge after Chelsea allowed Spanish keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to join Real Madrid on loan. The Premier League club also transferred Édouard Mendy to Saudi club Al Ahli and loaned young U.S. stopper Gabriel Slonina to Belgian side KAS Eupen this summer.

He will now provide competition for Robert Sánchez in goal.

"We are very pleased to welcome Djordje to the club. His performances in MLS have earned deserved praise and recognition -- and have prepared him for the challenge of playing for Chelsea," Chelsea's co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said.

"Djordje improves an already strong goalkeeping team. We look forward to watching him work under Mauricio Pochettino, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez, and the rest of the first-team staff this season."

Petrovic joined New England last year as a replacement for Matt Turner following the USMNT starting keeper's transfer to Arsenal. He immediately established himself as a more than capable replacement and was named a finalist for the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and MLS Newcomer of the Year awards.

He has won two caps for the Serbia national team.

"Djordje Petrović has been an extremely valuable member of our club and a consummate professional during his time in New England," Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said.

"We thank Djordje for all of his contributions to the Revolution during his time with the club. We wish him the all the best at Chelsea."

New England later announced the signing of Czech Republic international goalkeeper Tomás Vaclík. The 34-year-old arrives on a free transfer after a short spell at English Championship side Huddersfield Town last season.