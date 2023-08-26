Transfer Talk: Man Utd mull loan deal for Chelsea's Cucurella

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella is an option for Manchester United at left-back. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The summer transfer window in Europe enters its final week, but there's plenty of gossip still swirling around.

TOP STORY: Chelsea's Cucurella on Man Utd's radar

Manchester United have asked Chelsea about a potential loan deal for Marc Cucurella, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The report indicates that the Red Devils are eager to bolster their left-back options before the transfer window closes following an injury to Luke Shaw, which is expected to keep the England international out of action for several weeks.

This has left Erik ten Hag with a lack of options at left-back with Brandon Williams sent out on loan to Ipswich Town and Tyrell Malacia also sidelined with injury.

Romano states that United have three possible options at the position, with Cucurella on that shortlist.

The 25-year-old has struggled to impress at Chelsea, since his £62 million move from Brighton last summer. The Spaniard yet to feature in the Premier League this season with Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino favouring Ben Chilwell.

Whilst it is reported that there has been no official offer from United, nor any concrete talks,Ten Hag will be keen to see a deal materialise before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1 and ahead of a busy fixture schedule that includes Champions League group-stage play.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will not allow defender Eric García to depart the club amid Arsenal interest, per Mundo Deportivo. The Gunners have been linked with the 22-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to add defensive reinforcements to cover for the injured Jurriën Timber. However, the report suggests that Xavi has no interest in allowing the Spain international to leave for the leave, viewing Garcia as an important member of his squad.

- Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in Edmond Tapsoba with Bayer Leverkusen's £50m valuation of the defender a contributing factor, per Football Insider. Spurs are reported to be in the market for another centre-back before the window shuts, and whilst they have shown an interest in Tapsoba, the report reveals that the 24-year-old's hefty price-tag will likely not result in a move for the Burkina Faso international. Instead, Spurs have been heavily linked with Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, as the north London outfit consider alternative targets for their defence.

- Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho looks set to depart Premier League club, after reaching an agreement with Qatari outfit Al Duhail, according Fabrizio Romano. The tweet reveals that whilst Villa have not yet given the green light to the move, there is serious intentions from Qatar to ensure it comes to fruition, which could spell an end to the 31-year-old's stint at Villa Park.

- Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has informed the club of his desire to secure a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, according to Rudy Galetti. It is reported that the Saudi outfit have made an approach of more than $100 million, however, it is up to Liverpool whether they want to part ways with the 31-year-old. Galetti adds that Al Ittihad have set a Monday deadline for Liverpool to decide.

- Manchester United remain one of the clubs interested in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, however, they must offload players first, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Red Devils have been linked with the 27-year-old in recent weeks as Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano has put pressure on the Italian side's board to come to a decision regarding Amrabat's future. However, even if Fiorentina authorise the departure, United will still have to offload several players of their own to ensure they comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. The club has grown frustrated with the lack of summer departures, which has made signing new players difficult.