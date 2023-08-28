The 2023-24 season of club football is firmly underway, as initial narratives start to form after the first few rounds of fixtures. More of the same in the Premier League, where Manchester City top the table after a last-gasp win over Sheffield United. 10-man Liverpool also pulled off an injury-time win over Newcastle, while Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all notched up wins, with Arsenal dropping points. Real Madrid retained their 100% record to lead LaLiga, while Barcelona's victory in a seven-goal thriller kept them in the hunt.

Over in Italy, AC Milan, Napoli and Hellas Verona remain the only three teams with 100% records, after Juventus, Roma and Lazio all dropped points. Bayern Munich continued their winning start to the Bundesliga season, while Borussia Dortmund dropped points. PSG brought up their first win of the season, with AS Monaco and Marseille leading the way in Ligue 1.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

100%

Manchester City have won their first three games of the season for the first time since the 2016/17 season, which was their first under Pep Guardiola.

1

Erling Haaland missed a penalty for the first time in the Premier League, having scored all seven of his previous attempts.

200/269

Guardiola is the fastest manager to bring up 200 Premier League wins, taking just 269 games with Manchester City to do so. Sir Alex Ferguson previously held the record, taking 322 games for his first 200 wins, with Jose Mourinho (326) and Arsene Wenger (332) not far behind. (*The Premier League has officially awarded Guardiola the win despite his absence due to surgery).

2

Three games in, and Rodri has already matched his goal-tally from all of last season (2).

8/8

Manchester United have won eight consecutive Premier League games at Old Trafford for the first time since a streak of eight wins in 2017 under Jose Mourinho. They could make it 9 straight PL victories at home on Sept. 16 against Brighton, something the team hasn't done since 2012-13, the club's final season under Sir Alex Ferguson (12 consecutive wins at home). The comeback 3-2 win was also the first time in Manchester United's Premier League history that the club trailed by multiple goals within the first 5 minutes.

2431 and 1

Virgil van Dijk earned his first red card in 2431 days, having last been sent off on Dec. 31, 2016 against West Brom. Liverpool's record in the last 15 seasons when being a man down and trailing after 80 minutes read (0-1-12 W-D-L), with their win over Newcastle being their first in such a scenario in that period.

2

Darwin Nunez is only the second player in Liverpool history to enter a Premier League match as a sub and score both the equalising and game-winning goals, joining Mark Walters (Dec. 13, 1992 vs Blackburn).

7

Alisson made 7 saves against Newcastle, his most in any Premier League game for Liverpool.

0/2

Newcastle have already lost consecutive Premier League games - something the club only did once last season (also against Manchester City then Liverpool)

2

Raheem Sterling scored his second brace for Chelsea over the last 6 Premier League matches - he had just 1 brace in his first 25 league games for the club.

33

Bukayo Saka scored his 33rd Premier League goal, tying Cristiano Ronaldo for the 7th-most by any player before turning 22 years old in Premier League history.

19 and 7

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last nineteen and have won their last seven games against Celta Vigo, their best streak against the club in LaLiga history.

3,4,5

Jude Bellingham is LaLiga's top-scorer with four goals and also has the most goal contributions (5). He's also Real Madrid's first new signing to score in their first three LaLiga games since... Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009-10 (also four goals).

9

Robert Lewandowski ended a four-game drought for Barcelona - with his ninth game-winning goal for the club since the start of last season, which is the highest in LaLiga during that span.

15

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 (11-4-0) LaLiga meetings against Villarreal at La Cerámica since the club's last such loss, 3-1, on Oct. 20, 2007, 5790 days ago. This is Villarreal's worst such streak in LaLiga history, and more than twice as long as their next losing streak (6 games vs Real Madrid between 2017 to 2022).

16y

At 16 years old, Lamine Yamal is the youngest player with a goal contribution in LaLiga over the last 15 seasons. Yamal is also the first 16-year-old with an assist in one of Europe's top 5 leagues since Ansu Fati on Sept. 14, 2019. The only other 16-year-old (or younger) with an assist in one of Europe's top 5 leagues in the last 10 years was Eduardo Camavingo on Aug. 18, 2019 for Rennes.

10

Gavi is the tenth teenager to score 5 LaLiga goals for Barcelona, joining Messi (21), Bojan (20), Ansu Fati (18), Pedri (9), Javier Saviola (7), Alfonso Navarro (7), Iván de la Peña (7), Manuel Badenes (6) and Roger García (6)

2/2

Ferran Torres has scored twice while coming off the bench in two games this season - equalling his tally from last season, where he came of the bench 19 times and scored two goals in total.

8

Sevilla have conceded 8 goals in their first 3 LaLiga games this season, their most since also allowing 8 in 1960-61.

2

Nico Williams is the first player to earn two penalty kicks for Athletic Club in a LaLiga game in the last 10 seasons

2/2

Christian Pulisic joined the likes of Oliver Bierhoff, Andriy Shevchenko, Mario Balotelli and Jérémy Ménez as the only players to score in their first two appearances for AC Milan since 1994/95 (three-point era). Pulisic has already eclipsed his goal-scoring total for Chelsea in the Premier League last season (1 goal in 24 games).

14

Olivier Giroud has now scored multiple goals in each of the last 14 seasons in Europe's Top 5 Leagues, the longest active streak of its kind.

8

Napoli have won their opening fixture at home for the last eight seasons - the first time they've ever had such a streak in their history.

10

Fiorentina have scored 10 headed goals in 2023 - the most in Serie A. Across Europe's Top 5 leagues, only Union Berlin (11) have more.

7

Harry Kane scored for Bayern once more, and is now on a 7-match goal streak, tied for longest active streak in the top 5 European Leagues with Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest. Kane is also only the third Bayern player to begin his career with three goals in the first two games (Gustav Jung in 1967 and Adolfo Valencia in 1993).

11

Donyell Malen scored his 11th Bundesliga goal of the 2023 calendar year, tying Randal Kolo Muani for the most by any player in that span. Malen's 16 Bundesliga goal contributions are also 3 more than any other player in 2023.

10

Florian Wirtz created 10 chances in open play for Bayer Leverkusen in their win over Borussia Monchengladbach. David Silva (11) was the last player to have created more in a game across Europe's Top 5 leagues - in March 2015.

300

Kylian Mbappe brought up his 300th goal contribution for PSG (214 goals, 86 assists) in all competitions, while also scoring his 150th league goal.

8

Myron Boadu of Monaco has scored all of his eight Ligue 1 goals away from home, the only player to have done so without scoring at home in the last 75 years in Ligue 1.

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

The GOATS both found the net this weekend, with Ronaldo scoring three and assisting 1 in Al Nassr's 5-0 win, while Lionel Messi made his MLS debut for Inter Miami and found the net late on in a 2-0 win.

63

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 63rd hat-trick of his career (including club and country).

9

Lionel Messi has scored or assisted in 9 consecutive games for Inter Miami, his longest streak at club level since 2018-19 with Barcelona. The longest streak of his club career is 14, done twice. Inter Miami are also unbeaten in the nine games since Messi joined the club, while ending a 11-game winning drought in the league.

11

Messi has scored 11 goals for Inter Miami, the most by any player on the team this season (also third-highest in club history). He has played only 9 games. Josef Martínez is second on the team with 10 goals and he has played 32 games in 2023.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)