Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk could be hit with an additional one-game suspension for his reaction to being sent off during his side's 2-1 win at Newcastle on Sunday, sources have told ESPN.

The Liverpool captain was shown a red card by referee John Brooks for a foul on Newcastle forward Alexander Isak for what was deemed by the official to be a denial of a goal-scoring opportunity.

Van Dijk protested the decision and remained on the pitch while the incident was reviewed by the VAR team.

But once the red card was confirmed and upheld by VAR, Van Dijk reacted angrily to the decision and was seen to verbally complain to fourth official Stuart Attwell as he headed towards the players' tunnel at St James' Park.

If Van Dijk is found to be have been using abusive and/or insulting language or displayed a failure to leave the field after being sent off, the Netherlands international could be charged by the Football Association (FA) and potentially have a game added to his automatic one-match suspension for the red card.

Liverpool came from behind to win 2-1 against Newcastle on Sunday despite losing Virgil van Dijk to a red card in the first half. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that the FA will study Brooks's report of the incident before deciding on possible further action.

Van Dijk will miss Liverpool's league game against Aston Villa as a consequence of his red card. An additional game would see him have to sit out the clash with Wolves.