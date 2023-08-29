Mauricio Pochettino has said he will be satisfied with his Chelsea squad even if the club fail to bring in any more signings before Friday's transfer deadline.

Chelsea have spent more than £320 million ($400m) on 10 players but are eyeing further signings with Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson the latest names under consideration.

Several outgoings are also likely with Romelu Lukaku expected to join Roma on loan while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marc Cucurella are among other fringe players who could depart.

"I am really happy with the squad that we have got at the moment, so far," Pochettino said ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup second round match against AFC Wimbledon.

"If we add someone that maybe can improve different positions of course, it is welcome. If not, I am happy to be how we are now.

"To be honest, we are so focused on trying to recover players and to be focusing on the game we are ging to play tomorrow in the Carabao Cup against Wimbledon. I know very well that the club is working really hard to try to finish our business. There are still a few days.

"Something might happen. Maybe, yes. At the moment, the club are trying to deliver what we want. There is still nothing to communicate at the moment."

Chelsea have spent over £320 million this summer amid the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Cucurella has been linked with a move to Manchester United but Pochettino hinted the defender could feature against Wimbledon.

"I cannot talk about supposition, I cannot talk about rumours," he said. "At the moment, nothing changed, for tomorrow he [Cucurella] will be available to play. At the moment, the club have not informed anything about this situation.

"All the players in the squad are players in our plan. Then, like always, it is about situations, players and club, club and players and then there is a decision."

Pochettino said the transfer window should be shortened in future -- while admitting the current duration has benefitted Chelsea given the sheer scale of turnover within their squad.

"It is long enough," he said "Already, we are crazy. With a few days more, we become crazier also. It is too long, the transfer window. OK, for a club Chelsea now in the process we are, all the circumstances, three months is helpful.

"For a different club that are working in a different way, or at a different level or a process, it is crazy. But it is helping us do what we want to do. I am not going to complain. Maybe in the next few years, I will complain more but for now I think to have time is always good."

Pochettino confirmed Armando Broja (knee) and Benoit Badiashile (hamstring) will not play until after the international break while Mykhailo Mudryk will be assessed "day by day" after sustaining a minor muscular problem.