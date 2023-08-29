Julien Laurens explains why he doesn't feel a loan move for Chelsea's Marc Cucurella makes sense for Manchester United. (1:32)

Manchester United have made an approach for Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella, sources have told ESPN.

United are interested in signing the Spaniard on loan as cover for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who could both be sidelined until November because of injury.

The offer made to Chelsea, according to sources, includes a small loan fee and coverage of Cucurella's wages.

The 25-year-old is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge just a year after his £55 million ($69.5m) move from Brighton. Cucurella is yet to feature under Mauricio Pochettino this season and Chelsea have been open to letting him leave all summer.

Marc Cucurella has yet to make an appearance for Chelsea this season. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

United are in the market for a left-back after losing both Shaw and Malacia, and allowing third-choice Brandon Williams join Ipswich Town on loan.

Diogo Dalot filled in at left-back for the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday and 20-year-old Álvaro Fernández was named on the bench.

Cucurella is one of a number of short-term options identified by United, along with Marcos Alonso, Nicolás Tagliafico and Sergio Reguilón.

Financial Fair Play restrictions mean any deal would have to be as low-cost as possible. Erik ten Hag has already spent more than £160m this summer to bring in André Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Højlund.

As well as left-backs, United are also looking at midfielders in the final days of the transfer window, although if a deal happens it's likely to be on loan.

Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly remain available for transfer.