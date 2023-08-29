Gab Marcotti details why Premier League clubs cannot have any problem with the transfer window in Saudi Arabia staying open until September 20th. (1:34)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Al Nassr's 4-0 win over Al Shabab on Tuesday to take his Saudi Pro League tally to five goals in two games.

Ronaldo, who hit a hat trick in a 5-0 rout of Al Fateh on Friday, converted two first-half penalties against Al Shabab to put his side 2-0 to the good.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who moved to Saudi Arabia in January, later passed up the opportunity for a hat trick of penalty kicks when deferring to teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who missed his effort.

Ronaldo did lay on a third goal for Sadio Mané in the 40th minute as the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward took his own tally to three goals in the last two games.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his second goal in Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League win over Al Shabab on Tuesday. FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

After Ronaldo again came close to a second-straight treble when heading against the post, Sultan Al-Ghannam converted the rebound in the 79th minute to round out the scoring. By that point, Al Shabab were down to 10 men after Éver Banega was shown a red card.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez helped Al Ahli make it four wins from four to start the season with a 39th-minute goal against Al Tai. Ex-Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessié made the result safe with a second-half goal.

There was also a 1-0 win for Al Taawoun at Al Okhdood as well as draws between Damac and Al Fateh and Al Khaleej and Al Hazem.

Al Ahli are level with Al Ittihad at the top of the table, with Al Nassr down in sixth after losing their opening two games.