The pots for Thursday's Champions League group stage draw have been finalised after Antwerp, FC Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven secured the final three places in this season's competition.

It will be the last time a group draw takes place, with the UCL revamped next season into one 36-team league.

Manchester City take their place in Pot 1 as titleholders, along with Sevilla, who won the UEFA Europa League. The rest of the top pot is made up of the champions of the top six leagues as well as Feyenoord; the Eredivisie winners are promoted from Pot 3 as Pep Guardiola's team also won the Premier League.

Pots 2-4 are built based on UEFA's five-year coefficient score, with Newcastle United in Pot 4 as this will be their first European campaign for 11 seasons. It means the Magpies could face a tough return to the Champions League in a group against, for instance, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

The group stage draw will begin at 5 p.m. UK / midday ET on Thursday, with the first fixtures scheduled for Sept. 19 and 20. The schedule is expected to be announced by Saturday.

One team from each pot will be drawn into a group. Teams from the same national association cannot be placed into the same group.

This season the final will be held at Wembley Stadium, London on Saturday, June 1.

POT 1

Manchester City

Sevilla

Barcelona

Napoli

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica

Feyenoord

POT 2

Real Madrid

Manchester United

Internazionale

Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig

FC Porto

Arsenal

POT 3

Shakhtar Donetsk

FC Salzburg

AC Milan

Braga

PSV Eindhoven

Lazio

Red Star Belgrade

FC Copenhagen

POT 4

Young Boys

Real Sociedad

Galatasaray

Celtic

Newcastle United

Union Berlin

Antwerp

Lens