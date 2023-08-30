Harry Kane finally joins his new teammates in trying on some traditional Bavarian lederhosen. (0:47)

Inter Milan have signed France defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

No financial details were disclosed, but Italian media reported that the 27-year-old has joined Simone Inzaghi's side for a fee of around €32 million ($34.94 million), signing a five-year contract.

Pavard, who joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in 2019, won the Bundesliga title four times. He also won the 2018 World Cup with France in Russia.

Inter have kicked off their Serie A season impressively, winning their first two matches.

Benjamin Pavard did not feature for Bayern Munich in their first two Bundesliga games this season. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Inzaghi, however, had said he was in the market for an experienced defender, following the departure of Milan Skriniar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter host Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.