Treble winners Manchester City will visit Newcastle United in the pick of the Carabao Cup third-round ties drawn on Wednesday.
Following their comeback win over AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea will host Brighton as teams involved in European competition make their entry into the EFL Cup.
- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
In other all-Premier League matchups, holders Manchester United will welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford, Arsenal will travel to Brentford in a London derby and Aston Villa will host Everton.
Elsewhere, nine-time EFL Cup winners Liverpool will face off with Championship leaders Leicester City at Anfield and Fulham, who knocked out Tottenham in round two, will face Norwich City.
The third-round ties will take place in the week commencing Sept. 25.
Full third-round draw:
Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton
Exeter vs. Luton
Aston Villa vs. Everton
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Port Vale vs. Sutton
Bradford vs. Middlesbrough
Bournemouth vs. Stoke
Lincoln vs. West Ham
Brentford vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Brighton
Salford vs. Burnley
Fulham vs. Norwich
Blackburn vs. Cardiff
Liverpool vs. Leicester
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Mansfield vs. Peterborough