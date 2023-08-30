        <
          Carabao Cup third-round draw: Man City to face Newcastle

          Aug 30, 2023, 07:11 PM ET

          Treble winners Manchester City will visit Newcastle United in the pick of the Carabao Cup third-round ties drawn on Wednesday.

          Following their comeback win over AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea will host Brighton as teams involved in European competition make their entry into the EFL Cup.

          In other all-Premier League matchups, holders Manchester United will welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford, Arsenal will travel to Brentford in a London derby and Aston Villa will host Everton.

          Elsewhere, nine-time EFL Cup winners Liverpool will face off with Championship leaders Leicester City at Anfield and Fulham, who knocked out Tottenham in round two, will face Norwich City.

          The third-round ties will take place in the week commencing Sept. 25.

          Full third-round draw:

          Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton

          Exeter vs. Luton

          Aston Villa vs. Everton

          Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

          Port Vale vs. Sutton

          Bradford vs. Middlesbrough

          Bournemouth vs. Stoke

          Lincoln vs. West Ham

          Brentford vs. Arsenal

          Chelsea vs. Brighton

          Salford vs. Burnley

          Fulham vs. Norwich

          Blackburn vs. Cardiff

          Liverpool vs. Leicester

          Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

          Mansfield vs. Peterborough