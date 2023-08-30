Kenny Tete hits the winning penalty as Fulham win the shootout vs. Spurs 5-3 following a 1-1 draw in regular time. (0:35)

Fulham beat Spurs on penalties in the Carabao Cup (0:35)

Treble winners Manchester City will visit Newcastle United in the pick of the Carabao Cup third-round ties drawn on Wednesday.

Following their comeback win over AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea will host Brighton as teams involved in European competition make their entry into the EFL Cup.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

In other all-Premier League matchups, holders Manchester United will welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford, Arsenal will travel to Brentford in a London derby and Aston Villa will host Everton.

Elsewhere, nine-time EFL Cup winners Liverpool will face off with Championship leaders Leicester City at Anfield and Fulham, who knocked out Tottenham in round two, will face Norwich City.

The third-round ties will take place in the week commencing Sept. 25.

Full third-round draw:

Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton

Exeter vs. Luton

Aston Villa vs. Everton

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs. Sutton

Bradford vs. Middlesbrough

Bournemouth vs. Stoke

Lincoln vs. West Ham

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Brighton

Salford vs. Burnley

Fulham vs. Norwich

Blackburn vs. Cardiff

Liverpool vs. Leicester

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Mansfield vs. Peterborough