The Socceroos are preparing to take on Mexico in a friendly match at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 9. Yes, yet more international football for Australia to sink its teeth into; which is either exhilarating or exhausting, depending on the state of your emotions after the Matildas' magical run at the Women's World Cup.

Of course, it's been a while between drinks for Graham Arnold's men: just over three months have passed since they last took the field to face Argentina in Beijing in a contest in which they weren't disgraced in going down 2-0 but, for the most part, mostly served as background extras as the Lionel Messi show rolled through the Beijing Workers' Stadium.

Yet, given that the intervening months have mostly passed with the squad engaging in some well-earned off-season rest, there has been relatively little scope for players hoping to emerge from the clouds and enter the pecking order heading into Australia's World Cup qualifiers and the Asian Cup.

Instead, as has happened a few times throughout Arnold's tenure, circumstances more than form might play a significant role in dictating who features in what will almost certainly prove one of the more hostile atmospheres the Socceroos will experience in a friendly; the 80,000 seats in Arlington are likely to be filled almost entirely by Mexican expats and travelling supporters.

Though the clash will take place in a FIFA-mandated international break, the A-League Men's long preseason means Arnold is expected to name a squad largely consisting of European-based players -- figures who have at least begun to accumulate some level of match fitness in the early stages of their seasons.

Additionally, the Olyroos are set to face Laos and Tajikistan in qualifiers for the Under-23 Asian Cup at the same time, rendering those in Tony Vidmar's already-named squad unavailable for senior call-ups.

So who is in line? As ever, the depth chart represents a best guess at what Arnold might be thinking based on his history and previous preferences at the selection table, combined with observations on player form and, when a tiebreaker is needed, a little personal bias.

Socceroos Depth Chart for friendly against Mexico

COACH

Might Australia coach Graham Arnold yet be drawn back into club management? Francois Nel/Getty Images

First choice: Graham Arnold

Next in line: Kevin Muscat, Nick Montgomery, Ufuk Talay, John Aloisi

Before we get to the players, though, perhaps a look at the coaching situation, given that reports have linked Arnold to the vacant Hibernian job as well as two unnamed positions in the English Championship. Because when accounting for his long-standing history and success at clubland, as well as his existing link with Hibs, it can't be ruled out that the Socceroos boss would be tempted by a move to Scotland or the English second tier.

The day-to-day grind of club football can prove an intoxicating addiction for some, one that invariably draws coaches back with its siren's song. Further, despite all his glittering success in Australia, the 60-year-old's previous foray into foreign management with Vegalta Sendai in Japan went disastrously, meaning a role in Britain could be framed as him being able to right that wrong, and doing so in a more familiar league, with a shared language, and a style of football that he would likely adapt to well.

Of course, any move into clubland would also go completely against Arnold's statements when he re-signed with the Socceroos in January and spurned reported interest from overseas clubs: Arnold then proclaimed his deep love for Australian football and a desire to help foster the next generation of talent. It would mean giving up the mentorship and talent-evaluation role he took on with the federation alongside his coaching duties, a role that gave him significant power over the philosophical direction of football in Australia. More practically, his reported AU$6 million pay packet with Football Australia means he would be taking a scythe to his wages to make the move to a club job that would be incredibly insecure.

But if Arnold were to leave, who would come in, assuming that Football Australia would want to stick with an Australian boss?

Given the significant success he has been tasting in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos, 46-time Socceroo Muscat would shape as the obvious first-choice if he wanted it, although adopted-Aussie Montgomery's impressive work with limited resources and young talent at Central Coast Mariners would also prove highly appealing. Former Socceroos hero Aloisi has never been shy in saying that he wants to one day lead his country. Talay, meanwhile, is still looking for his next opportunity after leaving Wellington Phoenix and was a part of the coaching staff Arnold brought to Beijing for the Argentina game.

Regardless of the extent of his interest in a move, though, perhaps with Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson recently responding to questions about his future with a demand for more resources, the overseas rumblings come at an opportune time for Arnold to push his case for greater support for his side in the coming cycle.

GOALKEEPERS

First choice: Mathew Ryan

Next in line: Joe Gauci, Tom Glover, Andrew Redmayne, Lawrence Thomas

Olyroos duty: Nicholas Bilokapic

No surprises here: A catastrophic injury or drop-off in form would have to occur for captain Ryan to lose his hold on the No. 1 role. The 31-year-old has started between the sticks for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in both league and European play this season, and, in goalkeeping years, is probably in his prime.

Gauci and Glover, the latter of whom has secured a move to Europe with Middlesbrough, appear to be being groomed as the next generation by Arnold heading into the 2026 cycle. Another young option, 20-year-old Peterborough United gloveman Bilokapic, is on Olyroos duty.

LEFT-BACKS

Immediate impact from Brad Smith off the bench!#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/MgrUE4XFSO — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 21, 2023

First choice: Aziz Behich

Next in line: Callum Elder, Brad Smith, Joel King, Jason Davidson

Unavailable: Jordy Bos

After his strong performance against Argentina and move to Belgian side KVC Westerlo, Bos' star likely would have continued to rise had he not required recent surgery on his appendix, ruling him out of the Mexico clash. In his place, his replacement at Melbourne City and long-standing Socceroos stalwart at left-back, Behich could have the inside running on a start even with his limited minutes in the A-League Men preseason.

Long knocking on the door, Elder secured a move to Derby County from Hull City in the offseason but has started just a single League Cup game so far; his efforts to overcome Behich's incumbency advantage hampered by Derby boss Paul Warne using him off the bench in the Rams' five league games. Smith, meanwhile, plays just up the road (relatively) from Arlington with MLS side Houston Dynamo and started his first game of the season at left-back in their recent 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

King's consistent selections under Arnold mean he can't be ruled out but, given he's in preseason with Sydney FC, he might need a hot start to the campaign to force his way back in. Davidson has been playing centre-back with Belgian side Eupen but provides another option and added versatility.

RIGHT-BACKS

First choice: Nathaniel Atkinson

Next in line: Ryan Strain, Miloš Degenek, Lewis Miller, Fran Karacic

After starting against Argentina, Atkinson has been playing regularly for Heart of Midlothian to start the 2023-24 season and should be a part of the squad that heads to Texas, although Strain, who has featured in multiple positions for St Mirren this season, may get the nod to start.

Degenek's use at right-back across the past year means he will always be an option, especially if Arnold is of a more defensive mind or wants to push an attack-minded left-back higher up the pitch, and Miller has been playing for struggling Hibs.

Karacic, meanwhile, is still clubless after leaving Brescia following their relegation to Serie C; he urgently needs to find a new home if he wants to remain in Socceroos contention.

CENTRE-BACKS

First choice: Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Miloš Degenek

Next in line: Alessandro Circati, Thomas Deng, Cameron Burgess, Alex Grant, Harrison Delbridge, Jay Rich-Baghuelou

Olyroos duty: Nectarios Triantis

Unavailable: Gianni Stensness

Again, no surprises. Souttar appears on the outer at Leicester City following their relegation (rumours of a loan move to Rangers continue to circulate) but he's another player who will have to have something go catastrophically wrong to lose his place in famously loyal Arnold's plans. His defensive partner Rowles, however, continues to play week-in-and-week-out for Hearts.

Degenek is back at Serbian side FK Crvena Zvezda (again) and playing. He and his "lion mentality" should be a part of Arnold's plans for a while yet. Circati has three starts under his belt for Serie B side Parma this season and, after coming to Arnold with his desire to play for Australia, could be in line for an international debut.

Deng has been starting regularly in the Japanese top-flight, as have Grant and Delbrige in Korea, and 27-year-old Burgess has been playing for Ipswich Town in the Championship and appears set to become the latest Scottish-born Socceroo.

After making his return from an ACL injury, towering defender Rich-Baghuelou has been ever-present in the Accrington Stanley defence during their hot start to the League 2 season and he carries the Olyroos pedigree that Arnold is looking to foster.

Jackson Irvine is among the first names listed on the Socceroos' teamsheet. Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS

First choice: Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill

Next in line: Keanu Baccus, Denis Genreau, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Devlin, James Jeggo

Olyroos duty: Patrick Yazbek

Unavailable: Calem Nieuwenhof

With the retirement of Aaron Mooy, 30-year-old Irvine is now the veteran leader of Australia's midfield -- skippering St. Pauli to an undefeated start to 2023-24 -- and likely remains one of the first names on the team sheet for the games. Genreau is something of a unicorn in the Australian setup in that he is playing regularly (in a variety of roles) in a "Big Five" league with Toulouse in Ligue 1. O'Neill, meanwhile, is still looking for his first competitive win since moving to Belgian side Standard Liège, but he has at least been starting in Les Rouches' midfield.

Despite rumours of a move to bigger clubs, Baccus remains a constant starter with St Mirren in Scotland and should feature, as should Luongo, who has seemingly discovered a new lease on life with Ipswich.

Fan favorite Devlin is also logging frequent minutes with Hearts but, across Edinburgh, Jeggo has only started two of the seven games he's featured in for Hibs -- both losses.

ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS